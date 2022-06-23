CDC Panel Recommends Older Adults Receive Enhanced Flu Vaccine, Incl. Fluad Quadrivalent

(RTTNews) - Seqirus, a business of CSL Limited (CSL.AX, CMXHF.PK), said that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended adults 65 years of age and older receive an enhanced flu vaccine, such as Fluad Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine, Adjuvanted), to help protect against four strains of seasonal influenza annually.

The recommendation was based on the clinical benefits compared to standard egg-based influenza vaccines, as demonstrated within the total body of evidence.

Immunosenescence, the age-associated decline of the immune system, may result in a reduced immune response to antigens in the vaccine. Fluad Quadrivalent is specifically created for adults 65 years and older using Seqirus' MF59 adjuvant, designed to help strengthen, broaden and lengthen the immune response to influenza vaccination.

Approximately 80 percent of influenza-related deaths and 50 to 70 percent of influenza-related hospitalizations occur among adults 65 years and older, according to the CDC.

According to the ACIP, if one preferentially recommended influenza vaccine is not available to adults 65 years and older, then any other age-appropriate influenza vaccine should be used.