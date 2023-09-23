CDC Recommends Pfizer's Vaccine 'Abrysvo' To Help Protect Babies Against Severe RSV Illness

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC recommended Pfizer's (PFE) respiratory syncytial virus or RSV vaccine for pregnant people to protect their newborn from severe RSV illness.

RSV is the leading cause of hospitalization for U.S. infants. The new vaccine, Pfizer's bivalent RSVpreF vaccine (trade name Abrysvo), has been shown to reduce the risk of RSV hospitalization for babies by 57 percent in the first six months after birth, the CDC said in a statement.

To maximize protection for babies after birth, the CDC recommends seasonal administration of one dose of RSV vaccine for pregnant people during weeks 32 through 36 of pregnancy.

This is the first-ever fall in which eligible individuals can receive Pfizer vaccines to help protect against RSV, COVID-19, and pneumococcal pneumonia, the company said.

On Friday, members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted, 11-1, to recommend maternal RSV vaccine for pregnant people during 32 through 36 weeks gestation, using seasonal administration, to prevent RSV lower respiratory tract infection in infants.

The Committee also voted to approve Pfizer's bivalent RSVpreF vaccine for the Vaccines for Children Program (applying to pregnant people under 19 years of age).

