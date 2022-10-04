|
04.10.2022 02:09:00
CDC's Covid-19 Vaccine v-safe Data Released Pursuant to Court Order
AUSTIN, Texas , Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to a lawsuit filed by Siri & Glimstad LLP on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), the CDC has released the first set of data from its v-safe program. V-safe is a smartphone-based program created by CDC specifically for Covid-9 vaccines. It allows users to register and provide health check-ins after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.
A formal legal request for the v-safe data was submitted to the CDC in June 2021. After two lawsuits were filed on behalf of ICAN, and following months of legal wrangling, the CDC finally capitulated in a court order that required it to produce this data.
The first set of v-safe data just produced by the CDC pursuant to the court order includes the responses that over 10 million v-safe users provided in v-safe's pre-populated check-the-box fields.
Out of the approximate 10 million v-safe users, 782,913 individuals, or over 7.7% of v-safe users, had a health event requiring medical attention, emergency room intervention, and/or hospitalization. Another 25% of v-safe users had an event that required them to miss school or work and/or prevented normal activities.
There were also 71 million symptoms reported in the pre-populated fields. This is an average of more than 7 symptoms reported per v-safe user. Reported symptoms include, for example, over 4 million reports of joint pain. While around 2 million of these joint pain reports were mild, over 1.8 million were for moderate joint pain and over 400,000 were for severe joint pain. It is noted that v-safe includes data from less than 4 percent of individuals who received a Covid-19 vaccine in the United States.
There were also around 13,000 infants under 2 years of age registered in v-safe. Among these infants, over 33,000 symptoms were reported, with the most common symptoms being irritability, sleeplessness, pain, and loss of appetite.
The data also reflects a disproportionate amount of negative health impacts, including medical events, following the Moderna vaccine versus the Pfizer vaccine and shows a disproportionate number of negative events reported by women versus men.
Since the data is voluminous, ICAN has generated a v-safe dashboard to present it in a user-friendly format for the public. This v-safe dashboard can also generate the statistics noted above and is available at www.icandecide.org/v-safe-data/.
V-safe provides users with a limited number of fields to choose from when reporting health events as well as free-text fields. The data produced thus far is limited to the pre-populated fields within v-safe. Siri & Glimstad's attorneys leading these lawsuits, Aaron Siri and Elizabeth A. Brehm, will continue to litigate to obtain the data submitted by v-safe users in the free-text fields.
SOURCE Siri & Glimstad LLP
