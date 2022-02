CDLHT in £24.1m deal for 4-star hotel in Manchester

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) has indirectly acquired a 4-star hotel in Manchester , UK. The total acquisition cost is about £24.1 million (S$43.8 million). The purchase consideration, which is subject to post-completion adjustments, amounts to £4.3 million - of which £3 million has been paid to the seller of the property. The remaining £1.3 million has been retained until certain conditions are met.