CDP Certified as the First and Only Chinese HCM Partner for Workday Global Payroll Cloud Solutions

SHANGHAI, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CDP Group, China's leading human capital management (HCM) service provider, today announced its official partnership with Workday as its first and only HCM partner in China for Global Payroll Cloud (GPC). Today, both Multinational Corporations (MNC) in China and globalizing Chinese champions are looking to outsource their payroll and HR functions—also known as "Payroll Effective Change Interface (PECI)" solutions.

From MNCs to small to mid-sized enterprises, every organization in China is finding it increasingly more challenging to file tax reports on their own and remain compliant with local tax requirements across each region. Payroll softwares address organizations' needs in completing their tax filings and informs them about changes in tax law.

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. As of Q3 2019, the company has more than 3,000 customers and 42 million users, ranging from Fortune 500 enterprises to medium-sized businesses. To help its customers to manage payroll globally, Workday rolled out the GPC initiative, one of the most trusted global payroll partner programs, to help reduce the costs associated with deploying, integrating, and managing third-party payroll solutions.

"As Workday's only payroll cloud partner in China, CDP is best positioned to implement fast and smooth payroll installation for existing Workday customers." Fred Chen, Solution Manger at CDP Group continues: "MNC and Fortune 500 companies will now be able to manage payroll globally on a cost-effective and scalable platform. This integration brings substantial financial savings and significant improvement on payroll management effectiveness." He added that the integration offers unprecedented insight into Chinese local payroll processes and gives payroll administrators their control back.

Founded in 2004, CDP Group is a leading human capital management platform that provides an integrated and effective SaaS-enabled solutions for MNCs and local champions in China. As of September 30, 2019, the company has served approximately one million user accounts for more than 3,600 enterprises across 35 industries, including pharma & medical, manufacturing, retail, consumer products, technology/internet, logistics, and professional services.

Workday partners with CDP to provide payroll solutions for its customers in China, including AstraZeneca, Bacardi, JLL, Lilly, Moen, Medtronic, Nio Auto, and Swarovski.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdp-certified-as-the-first-and-only-chinese-hcm-partner-for-workday-global-payroll-cloud-solutions-300999122.html

SOURCE CDP Group