CDPHP, Valera Health Expand Tele-Mental Health Services to Support Members in Need

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective July 1, CDPHP will expand its provider network to include tele-mental health services provided by Valera Health. Members can receive care in the comfort and safety of their own homes through Valera's secure telehealth platform by connecting directly through Valera's website, or by contacting a representative at the CDPHP Behavioral Health Access Center.

Since onset of the COVID-19 crisis, CDPHP has seen tele-mental health and substance use-related visits go from under 20 to more than 120 visits per day, along with an increase in after-hours crisis line utilization, which are consistent with statewide and national trends. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the pandemic and social isolation can increase stress and anxiety, and these feelings are also known to increase the risk of suicide. The CDC recommends focusing on emotional well-being and seeking treatment via in-person or telehealth services.

"Four months of the pandemic and social isolation is challenging everyone's mental health. The national emergency suicide hotline saw a 1,000% increase in calls. We are honored to partner with CDPHP to offer digitally enabled mental health services that increase access and improve outcomes," states Valera Health CEO Thomas Tsang, MD.

The partnership expansion also addresses the need for better access to mental health services for the 370,000 plus members in the CDPHP service area. CDPHP remains committed to bringing on innovative models that focus on quality, access, and high-performing team-based care.

"At CDPHP, we believe in entering into and expanding upon partnerships that give our members access to the care they need most, the very moment they need it," said John D. Bennett, MD, president and CEO of CDPHP. "Supplementing the mental health and tele-mental health services already being provided by our physician network will aid in addressing the overall wellbeing of our entire community."

Earlier this year, Valera Health launched its personalized tele-mental health model with the goal of reducing barriers to care and connecting patients to treatment across the entire spectrum of mental health needs. Individuals seeking care through Valera are matched with an appropriate provider following an initial consultation with a behavioral health specialist. Valera's care team includes licensed social workers and mental health counselors, nurse practitioners, and psychiatrists. The service is wrapped with a proven digital application that monitors patient conditions using mood assessments and offers curated, personalized content.

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Valera Health is a tele-mental health service company that offers team-based care across the entire spectrum of mental health needs, from behavioral health coaching and therapy, to medication management and psychiatry. Valera also offers a behavioral health engagement platform to payers, providers, and health systems.

