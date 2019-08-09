CDR Fundraising Group Selected As Direct Response Fundraising Agency by Lutheran World Relief

BOWIE, Md., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CDR Fundraising Group, a division of Moore DM Group, is proud to announce it has been named fundraising agency of record by Lutheran World Relief, a top international relief and development organization at the forefront of effective, transformational global development. CDR will support Lutheran World Relief's mission to end poverty, injustice and human suffering by helping to expand its multichannel fundraising to reach more donors and increase revenue to support its mission. The talent and resources available through CDR and Moore will facilitate fundraising growth resulting in increased mission impact for Lutheran World Relief.

Since 1945, Lutheran World Relief has worked throughout Africa, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East investing in communities through agricultural support, response to natural disasters and humanitarian crises, and helping communities combat the impacts of climate change. Through these efforts, Lutheran World Relief fights poverty by promoting self-sufficiency and ensuring quality of life for future generations.

"Lutheran World Relief works optimistically and effectively to create a world where every child, family and community fulfills their potential. Their innovative programs meet immediate needs, and more importantly, build resilience for the future. CDR is excited and thankful for the opportunity to support and participate in this transformational work," said Lisa Scott Benson, chief executive officer of CDR.

Lutheran World Relief Senior Manager of Philanthropic Initiatives Vila-Sheree Watson added, "I'm confident that this new partnership between Lutheran World Relief-IMA and CDR Fundraising Group will help us exceed our fundraising goals and enable us to help more people globally through our programs and projects. I am thrilled."

CDR's breadth and depth of services make the agency a natural fit for Lutheran World Relief's mission and growth objectives. Offering full-service strategic guidance, analytical tools, creative excellence and cost-effective implementation, CDR brings an integrated, growth- and value-focused approach to fundraising for Lutheran World Relief. CDR will initially focus on LWR-IMA's direct mail and digital channels to deliver a seamless and affirming experience to donors and prospects.

About CDR Fundraising Group

CDR Fundraising Group is an award-winning direct response fundraising agency creating exponential revenue growth for nonprofit organizations for nearly 40 years. A division of Moore DM Group, CDR provides a full suite of fundraising services uniquely tailored to each of its nonprofit clients. The agency's areas of expertise include multi-channel marketing, data-driven audience targeting and media planning, creative strategy and execution, brand strategy, research and analytics, and specialization in mid-level, sustainer and catalog programs.

About Moore DM Group

Moore DM Group is a global leader in performance-driven marketing solutions focused on all facets of the consumer experience. Moore DM Group is comprised of 32 companies with more than 2,000 employees dedicated to helping clients fulfill their mission. The organization's services offerings include strategic consulting, creative development, media planning and buying, research and analytics, production management and product fulfillment, and database services and public relations to nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients. Moore DM Group is a key contributor to strengthening these sectors.

SOURCE CDR Fundraising Group