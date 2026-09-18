Cable Design Technologies Aktie

Cable Design Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 888482 / ISIN: US1269241097

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18.09.2026 13:47:40

CDT Equity Partners With QIMA Life Sciences On Autoimmune Skin Research, Shares Fall In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - US biotech group CDT Equity Inc. (CDT), announced on Friday that it has entered into a partnership with French contract research organization QIMA Life Sciences to explore the potential of several CDT assets in autoimmune skin diseases.

CDT said it will leverage QIMA's access to human skin from healthy donors and patients, aiming to generate clinically relevant data that can accelerate translation to clinic and provide confidence for potential license partners.

Initial studies will focus on Tapinarof or VTAMA, a drug approved for plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis in the US and Japan. CDT has built an intellectual property portfolio around Tapinarof, including solid form and method-of-use patents in combination with other drugs. QIMA will test these combinations in psoriatic patient skin with the goal of developing a second-generation product with greater efficacy and patient benefit.

CDT also plans to investigate Tapinarof combinations in Vitiligo, a chronic autoimmune disorder affecting 0.5-2% of the global population. The vitiligo drug market was valued at about $2.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $6.6 billion by 2030. CDT said current treatments are often intolerable, particularly for pediatric patients, underscoring the need for new therapies.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of CDT Equity partners were down 9.23 percent, changing hands at $0.1720, after closing Thursday's regular session 4.29 percent lower.

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