Cable Design Technologies Aktie

Cable Design Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 888482 / ISIN: US1269241097

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10.09.2026 17:11:08

CDT Equity Stock Plunges 37% Despite Sarborg Drug Discovery Update

(RTTNews) - CDT Equity Inc. (CDT) is down 36.97 percent, losing $0.2218 to $0.3783 on Thursday. The move comes as the company highlighted Sarborg Limited's successful application of its patented Signature Intelligence and quantum computing models to mental health and neuropsychiatric drug discovery.

CDT Equity is currently trading at $0.3783, down from its previous close of $0.6001 on the Nasdaq. The stock opened at $0.4100 and has traded between a high of $0.4100 and a low of $0.3641. Trading volume stands at 34.03 million shares, compared with an average volume of 765,899 shares.

CDT holds 1,290 shares in Sarborg, representing 22.7 percent of its issued share capital. Sarborg's latest capital raise was at $125,000 per share, implying a fully diluted valuation of approximately $709 million. The company is developing applications for conditions including depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety and schizophrenia and is in discussions with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic organisations.

CDT Equity's 52-week range is $0.3641 to $2,360.00.

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