CECO Environmental Raises Financial Outlook For FY26

(RTTNews) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results, CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO), on Tuesday also announced its uplifted financial guidance for the full year 2026.

The company now expects revenue between $925 and $975 million, up from the previously announced $850 and $950 million. Meanwhile, Adjusted EBITDA was raised to a range of $115 to $135 million, compared to the previously announced $110 and $130 million.

"We expect our largest markets will remain strong and we have confidence in our proven operating model that we will execute at a high level. With these inputs, we are increasing our full year outlook - which does not include the positive financial impact of our recently announced proposed merger transaction with Thermon, which we expect will close mid-2026," CEO Todd Gleason commented.

In the pre-market hours, CECO is moving down 5.37 percent, to $73.51 on the Nasdaq.