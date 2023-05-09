CECO ENVIRONMENTAL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Strong Orders Establish Record Backlog, Supports Sustained Revenue Growth

Company Raises Full Year 2023 Outlook

DALLAS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECO) ("CECO"), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment, and industrial equipment, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Highlights for the Quarter (1)

Orders of $146.1 million , compared with $160.9 million ; Record backlog of $356.1 million , up 26 percent; Record first quarter revenue of $112.6 million , up 22 percent; Net income of $2.0 million , compared with $2.8 million ; non-GAAP net income of $3.6 million , compared to $5.0 million

, compared with ; Record backlog of , up 26 percent; Record first quarter revenue of , up 22 percent; Net income of , compared with ; non-GAAP net income of , compared to GAAP EPS (diluted) of $0.06 , compared with $0.08 ; non-GAAP EPS (diluted) of $0.10 , compared to $0.14

, compared with ; non-GAAP EPS (diluted) of , compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $9.7 million , compared with $9.5 million

(1) All comparisons are versus the comparable prior year period, unless otherwise stated. Reconciliations of GAAP (reported) to non-GAAP measures are in the attached financial tables.

"We entered 2023 with record backlog levels and strong momentum executing our growth model, and we maintained that momentum throughout the first quarter. I am pleased with our continued progress in our strategic diversity, and the balanced performance across our portfolio as we produced our third-highest orders quarter in company history, setting a record backlog even with record first quarter revenue levels," said CECO Chief Executive Officer, Todd Gleason.

First quarter operating income was $5.5 million, up $0.3 million when compared to $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, non-GAAP operating income was $7.7 million, down $0.1 million when compared to $7.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. Net income was $2.0 million in the quarter, down $0.8 million compared to $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $3.6 million, down $1.4 million compared to $5.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA of $9.7 million was up $0.2 million compared to $9.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. Free cash flow in the quarter was $(14.5) million, down $13.6 million compared to $(0.9) million in the first quarter of 2022.

"The strategic investment we have made to drive growth and sustainable performance will continue to yield long-term results. These investments include adding business development and operational excellence resources, building appropriate levels of working capital to support our record backlog, and rapidly integrating the six acquisitions we have made over the past 12 months. As is often the case, the first quarter resulted in use of cash as the timing of receiving customer payments moved into the second quarter, but we are confident in our ability to generate strong cash flows for the year. We also expect the remaining quarters of 2023 to provide even stronger revenues, operating income, and earnings per share generation as we leverage our investments," added Gleason.

Company Raises Full Year 2023 Outlook

The Company updated its expected full year 2023 guidance to reflect revenue to exceed $485 million, up at least 15 percent year over year, from a previous range of $460 to $485 million. The Company also updated its expected full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA to exceed $50 million, up more than 18 percent year over year, from a previous range of $45 to $50 million.

"We are in an excellent position to deliver another tremendous year with strong top-line and bottom-line growth. With our record backlog levels, robust commercial programs sustaining a large and growing sales pipeline, and stronger operating excellence initiatives to drive margin expansion, we believe that CECO is poised to deliver significant short- and long-term value for our customers, employees, partners and shareholders," stated Gleason. "Importantly, we expect 2023 to be another building block in our steady transformational journey to further advance our growing leadership in Industrial Air, Industrial Water and the Energy Transition for many years of strong operational and financial performance."

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving the broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water and energy transition markets globally providing innovative solutions and application expertise. CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. CECO solutions improve air and water quality, optimize emissions management, and increase energy efficiency for highly-engineered applications in power generation, midstream and downstream hydrocarbon processing and transport, electric vehicle production, polysilicon fabrication, semiconductor and electronics, battery production and recycling, specialty metals and steel production, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment and a wide range of other industrial end markets. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO's global headquarters is in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 41,233



$ 45,522

Restricted cash



971





1,063

Accounts receivable, net



109,889





83,086

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts



79,817





71,016

Inventories, net



30,298





26,526

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



11,995





12,174

Prepaid income taxes



1,249





1,271

Total current assets



275,452





240,658

Property, plant and equipment, net



23,879





20,828

Right-of-use assets from operating leases



11,719





11,373

Goodwill



207,788





183,197

Intangible assets – finite life, net



35,414





35,251

Intangible assets – indefinite life



9,536





9,508

Deferred income taxes



821





829

Deferred charges and other assets



2,959





3,077

Total assets

$ 567,568



$ 504,721

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Current portion of debt

$ 3,854



$ 3,579

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



111,586





107,198

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts



51,923





32,716

Notes payable



1,000



—

Income taxes payable



3,190





3,207

Total current liabilities



171,553





146,700

Other liabilities



15,186





15,129

Debt, less current portion



141,415





107,625

Deferred income tax liability, net



8,711





8,666

Operating lease liabilities



8,521





8,453

Total liabilities



345,386





286,573

Commitments and contingencies











Shareholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, none issued



—



—

Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 34,556,620 and

34,381,668 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively



346





344

Capital in excess of par value



250,971





250,174

Accumulated loss



(17,320)





(19,298)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(17,230)





(17,996)

Total CECO shareholders' equity



216,767





213,224

Noncontrolling interest



5,415





4,924

Total shareholders' equity



222,182





218,148

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 567,568



$ 504,721



CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)





Three months ended March 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2023



2022

Net sales

$ 112,563



$ 92,436

Cost of sales



77,670





66,008

Gross profit



34,893





26,428

Selling and administrative expenses



27,193





18,652

Amortization and earnout expenses



1,747





1,452

Acquisition and integration expenses



492





1,049

Restructuring expenses



—





73

Income from operations



5,461





5,202

Other income (expense), net



(574)





(458)

Interest expense



(2,408)





(822)

Income before income taxes



2,479





3,922

Income tax expense



10





1,112

Net income



2,469





2,810

Noncontrolling interest



(491)





(18)

Net income attributable to CECO Environmental Corp.

$ 1,978



$ 2,792

Earnings per share:











Basic

$ 0.06



$ 0.08

Diluted

$ 0.06



$ 0.08

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:











Basic



34,441,905





35,051,034

Diluted



35,198,668





35,199,201



CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)





Three months ended March 31,

(in thousands)

2023



2022

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 2,469



$ 2,810

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



2,885





2,288

Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss



(92)





263

Gain on sale of property and equipment



(17)





(7)

Debt discount amortization



91





93

Share-based compensation expense



806





877

Bad debt expense



83





45

Inventory reserve expense



175





213

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:











Accounts receivable



(22,786)





(18,964)

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts



(8,418)





1,515

Inventories



(2,191)





(3,316)

Prepaid expense and other current assets



572





(878)

Deferred charges and other assets



(325)





996

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(1,056)





7,452

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts



16,838





7,615

Income taxes payable



(17)





137

Other liabilities



(1,038)





(1,341)

Net cash used in operating activities



(12,021)





(202)

Cash flows from investing activities:











Acquisitions of property and equipment



(2,513)





(665)

Net proceeds from sale of assets



—





7

Net cash paid for acquisitions



(24,142)





(19,583)

Net cash used in investing activities



(26,655)





(20,241)

Cash flows from financing activities:











Borrowings on revolving credit lines



54,800





17,800

Repayments on revolving credit lines



(20,000)





(7,200)

Borrowing on long-term debt



—





11,000

Repayments of long-term debt



(826)





(643)

Deferred financing fees paid



—





(130)

Payments on finance leases and financing liability



(225)





(145)

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan and exercise of stock options



610





77

Noncontrolling interest distributions



—





(900)

Net cash provided by financing activities



34,359





19,859

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(64)





(1,111)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(4,381)





(1,695)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



46,585





31,995

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 42,204



$ 30,300

Cash paid during the period for:











Interest

$ 2,338



$ 812

Income taxes

$ 1,290



$ 390



CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES





Three months ended March 31,



(in millions, except ratios)

2023



2022



Operating income as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 5.5



$ 5.2



Operating margin in accordance with GAAP



4.9 %



5.6

% Amortization and earnout expenses



1.7





1.5



Acquisition and integration expenses



0.5





1.0



Restructuring expenses



—





0.1



Non-GAAP operating income

$ 7.7



$ 7.8



Non-GAAP operating margin



6.8 %



8.4

%





Three months ended March 31,



(in millions, except share data)

2023



2022



Net income as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 2.0



$ 2.8



Amortization and earnout expenses



1.7





1.5



Acquisition and integration expenses



0.5





1.0



Restructuring expenses



—





0.1



Foreign currency remeasurement



(0.1)





0.3



Tax benefit expense of adjustments



(0.5)





(0.7)



Non-GAAP net income

$ 3.6



$ 5.0



Depreciation



1.2





0.8



Non-cash stock compensation



0.8





0.9



Other (income) expense



0.7





0.2



Interest expense



2.4





0.8



Income tax expense



0.5





1.8



Noncontrolling interest



0.5





—



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 9.7



$ 9.5



















Earnings per share:













Basic

$ 0.06



$ 0.08



Diluted

$ 0.06



$ 0.08



















Non-GAAP net income per share:













Basic

$ 0.10



$ 0.14



Diluted

$ 0.10



$ 0.14









Three months ended March 31,



(in millions)

2023



2022



Net cash provided by operating activities

$ (12.0)



$ (0.2)



Acquisitions of property and equipment



(2.5)





(0.7)



Free cash flow

$ (14.5)



$ (0.9)





NOTE REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

CECO is providing certain non-GAAP historical financial measures as presented above as we believe that these figures are helpful in allowing individuals to better assess the ongoing nature of CECO's core operations. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is a numerical measure of a company's historical financial performance that excludes amounts that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, as we present them in the financial data included in this press release, have been adjusted to exclude the effects of amortization expenses for acquisition-related intangible assets, contingent retention and earnout expenses, restructuring expenses primarily relating to severance and legal expenses, acquisition and integration expenses which include retention, legal, accounting, banking, and other expenses, foreign currency remeasurement and other nonrecurring or infrequent items and the associated tax benefit of these items. Management believes that these items are not necessarily indicative of the Company's ongoing operations and their exclusion provides individuals with additional information to better compare the Company's results over multiple periods. Management utilizes this information to evaluate its ongoing financial performance. Our financial statements may continue to be affected by items similar to those excluded in the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that all such costs are unusual or infrequent.

Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, and should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of our business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of CECO's results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, CECO cautions investors that non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow stated in the tables above are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP measures presented on a forward-looking basis were not reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial measures because the reconciliation could not be performed without unreasonable efforts. The GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis because we are currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include amortization expenses for acquisition-related intangible assets, contingent retention and earnout expenses, restructuring expenses primarily relating to severance and legal expenses, acquisition and integration expenses which include retention, legal, accounting, banking, and other expenses, foreign currency remeasurement and other nonrecurring or infrequent items and the associated tax benefit of these items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on our GAAP financial results.

