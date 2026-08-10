Career Education Aktie

Career Education für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 912062 / ISIN: US1416651099

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10.08.2026 13:37:37

CECO Environmental Slips To Loss In Q2, But Boosts FY26 Sales Outlook; Stock Up 8.6%

(RTTNews) - Diversified industrial company CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) reported Monday a net loss attributable to the company for the second quarter of $34.77 million or $0.80 per share, compared to net income of $9.51 million or $0.26 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.47 per share, compared to $0.24 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter surged 54 percent to $284.96 million from $185.39 million in the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company raised its net sales guidance to $1.30 billion and $1.375 billion, up from the prior forecast range between $1.275 billion and $1.375 billion.

In Monday's pre-market trading, CECO is trading on the Nasdaq at $77.00, up $6.08 or 8.57 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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