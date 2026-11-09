Career Education Aktie
WKN: 912062 / ISIN: US1416651099
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09.11.2026 13:24:31
CECO Environmental Slips To Loss In Q3, But Backs FY26 Sales Outlook; Stock Up 5.2%
(RTTNews) - Diversified industrial company CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) reported Monday a net loss attributable to the company for the third quarter of $2.01 million or $0.03 per share, compared to net income of $1.50 million or $0.04 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.60 per share, compared to $0.26 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Net sales for the quarter more than doubled to $404.4 million from $197.60 million in the same quarter last year.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect net sales between $1.30 billion and $1.375 billion.
The company also initiated its 2027 full year outlook with net sales expected to be between $2.1 billion and $2.3 billion.
In Monday's pre-market trading, CECO is trading on the TSE at $46.00, up $2.29 or 5.24 percent.
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