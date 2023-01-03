|
03.01.2023 13:00:00
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL TO PRESENT AT THE 25th ANNUAL NEEDHAM GROWTH CONFERENCE ON JAN. 10
DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECO), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment and industrial equipment, today announced that Todd Gleason, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Johansson, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 3:00 PM Eastern Time. Management will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. The presentation can be accessed on the Needham conference portal for registered participants and the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.CECOEnviro.com.
CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving the broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water and energy transition markets globally providing innovative solutions and application expertise. CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. CECO solutions improve air and water quality, optimize emissions management, and increase energy efficiency for highly-engineered applications in power generation, midstream and downstream hydrocarbon processing and transport, electric vehicle production, polysilicon fabrication, semiconductor and electronics, battery production and recycling, specialty metals and steel production, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment and a wide range of other industrial end markets. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO's global headquarters is in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.
Company Contact:
Peter Johansson
Chief Financial and Strategy Officer
888-990-6670
Investor Relations Contact:
Steven Hooser or Gary Guyton
Three Part Advisors
214-872-2710
Investor.Relations@OneCECO.com
News Media:
Kimberly Plaskett
Corporate Communications Director
kplaskett@OneCECO.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceco-environmental-to-present-at-the-25th-annual-needham-growth-conference-on-jan-10-301702825.html
SOURCE CECO Environmental Corp.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Career Education Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
05.08.19
|Ausblick: Career Education gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
06.05.19
|Ausblick: Career Education zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
18.02.19
|Ausblick: Career Education stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
30.10.18
|Ausblick: Career Education präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Career Education Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Handel endet tiefer -- ATX und DAX schließen mit deutlichen Aufschlägen -- Chinas Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen - Feiertagspause in Japan
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag aufwärts. Auch der DAX fuhr Gewinne ein. Die US-Märkte gaben unterdessen nach. Am chinesischen Aktienmarkt schlossen die Indizes am Dienstag mehrheitlich mit Aufschlägen.