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13.05.2026 08:25:11

Ceconomy Q2 Loss Widens, Adj. EBIT Rises; Backs FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK), a German consumer electronics retailer, reported Wednesday wider net loss in its second quarter, while Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA increased from last year with sales growth.

Further, the firm confirmed and specified guidance for fiscal 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects adjusted EBIT of around 500 million euros, with moderate sales increase.

In the second quarter, net loss group share was 92 million euros, compared to loss of 33 million euros a year ago. Loss per share was 0.19 euro, wider than loss of 0.07 euro last year.

Adjusted net loss group share was 68 million euros, compared to loss of 29 million euros in the prior year. Adjusted loss per share was 0.14 euro, compared to loss of 0.06 euro a year ago.

EBIT loss was 17 million euros, compared to prior year's profit of 21 million euros. Adjusted EBIT grew to 27 million euros from 17 million euros last year. Adjusted EBIT margin improved 20 basis points to 0.5 percent from 0.3 percent a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to 193 million euros from 182 million euros last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 3.4 percent, compared to 3.6 percent a year earlier.

Sales for the quarter grew 4.1 percent to 5.47 billion euros from 5.25 billion euros last year. Sales growth was 4.9 percent on a constant currency basis, and 4.8 percent on a like-for-like basis.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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