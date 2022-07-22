Ceconomy Q3 Adj. EBIT Down, Sales Rise; Cuts FY22 Outlook For Adj. EBIT, Sales

(RTTNews) - Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK), a German consumer electronics retailer, Thursday reported that third-quarter adjusted EBIT decreased, while sales increased. Further, the company lowered its fiscal 2022 outlook citing the significantly changed economic conditions.

For the third quarter, adjusted EBIT decreased by around 16 million euros to around negative 109 million euros. CECONOMY increased group sales adjusted for currency and portfolio effects by around 6% to around 4.6 billion euros.

For the nine months, group sales were around 16.5 billion euros, up from previous year's 16.2 billion euros. Due to increasingly dampened consumer sentiment, the sales momentum slowed down noticeably in the course of the quarter.

Adjusted EBIT decreased to around 102 million euros in the nine months from previous year's 106 million euros.

The company plans to report third-quarter financial results on August 11.

For the full year 2022, Ceconomy now expects adjusted EBIT of 150 million euros to 210 million euros, lower than prior year's 237 million euros. The company previously expected a very clear increase compared to the previous year.

Further, total annual sales adjusted for exchange rate effects are now expected to be on previous year's level of 21.4 billion euros. The earlier forecast was for slight growth in total sales adjusted for exchange rate effects compared to previous year.

Ceconomy noted that consumer climate has further deteriorated at a rapid pace in recent weeks, and that the assumptions made for the previous outlook are no longer valid. The dynamic inflation trend including sharply rising energy costs and weakened demand are particularly affecting Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

According to the company, the revision in guidance was mainly due to the latest developments and expectations in the DACH segment. In addition, the outlook is based on the assumption that the impacts of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine will not worsen significantly and that potential energy supply shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic will not lead to new far-reaching restrictions in the retail sector that affect CECONOMY's business activities.

Ceconomy also assumes that the overall dampened conditions will persist beyond the current financial year 2022.

The company will publish fiscal 2023 guidance as planned with fiscal 2022 results.