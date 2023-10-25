CED Honors Six Exemplary CEOs at Distinguished Leadership Awards Celebration

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow evening, the Committee for Economic Development, the public policy center of The Conference Board (CED), will honor six US business leaders and their companies for exemplifying outstanding leadership in challenging times. The annual CED Distinguished Leadership Awards Celebration will take place in New York City.

For more than a quarter century, the CED Distinguished Leadership Awards have been honoring business leaders and their companies who exemplify CED's mission by answering the call for corporate citizenship and demonstrating a strong commitment to public policy in the nation's interests.

This year's awards pay special tribute to those who have navigated the many challenges before us, including: advancing equal opportunity during a time of national economic uncertainty, seizing the opportunities and managing the risks of rapid technological change, recovering from the pandemic, building a more civil and just society, and upholding a rules-based international order.

"By shining a light on the inspirational leadership of these six honorees, CED emboldens the business and policy communities to take bolder, bigger steps in addressing the most consequential economic and geopolitical issues of our time," said Dr. Lori Esposito Murray, President of CED. "This year's honorees—a group that epitomizes innovation, empathy, and integrity—continue to bring about lasting change within their own companies, communities, and the nation at-large."

CED congratulates the recipients of the 2023 Distinguished Leadership Awards:

Dr. Lisa Su , Chair and CEO of AMD Award presented by John Chambers , Former Chairman & CEO of Cisco Systems; Founder & CEO JC2 Ventures

, Chair and CEO of AMD Tamara Lundgren , Chairman and CEO of Radius Recycling Award presented by Mary Daly , President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco

, Chairman and CEO of Radius Recycling Arvind Krishna , Chairman and CEO of IBM Award presented by Karen S. Lynch , President and CEO of CVS Health

, Chairman and CEO of IBM Thasunda Brown Duckett , President and CEO of TIAA Award presented by Mellody Hobson , Co-CEO and President of Ariel Investments

, President and CEO of TIAA Jim Fitterling , Chair and CEO of Dow Award presented by Julie Sweet , Chair and CEO of Accenture

, Chair and CEO of Dow Michael Dowling , President and CEO of Northwell Health Award presented by Doug Hammond , Chairman and CEO of NFP

, President and CEO of Northwell Health

About the Honorees

To learn more about this year's honorees, visit CED's Awards Celebration website and watch or listen to the Leadership in Challenging Times discussion series. In candid conversations, the honorees speak about the unprecedented challenges facing our nation and how they are helping to chart a path forward for their companies and the nation-at-large.

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead™. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.ConferenceBoard.org

The Committee for Economic Development (CED) is the public policy center of The Conference Board. The nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led organization delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions in the nation's interest. CED Trustees are chief executive officers and key executives of leading US companies who bring their unique experience to address today's pressing policy issues. Collectively, they represent 30+ industries and over 4 million employees. www.ced.org

