CED Issues Statement on Russian Invasion of Ukraine

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dr. Lori Esposito Murray, President of the Committee for Economic Development, the public policy center of The Conference Board (CED), released the following statement on the Russian invasion of Ukraine:

"CED condemns Russia's unlawful, unprovoked, full-scale assault on the innocent citizens of the sovereign nation of Ukraine. Russia has even more broadly assaulted a stable, rules-based international order that provides safety, security, and prosperity for all. CED supports the unified efforts of the United States government, NATO, and the global community, to respond swiftly and strongly to Russia's blatant invasion of Ukraine, a severe violation of international law and national sovereignty—two fundamental principles that underpin a stable and prosperous global international order."

About CED
The Committee for Economic Development (CED) is the nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led public policy center of The Conference Board that delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions in the nation's interest. CED Trustees are chief executive officers and key executives of leading US companies who bring their unique experience to address today's pressing policy issues. Collectively they represent 30+ industries, over a trillion dollars in revenue, and over 4 million employees. www.ced.org 

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org

