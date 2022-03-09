09.03.2022 21:23:00

CED Issues Statement on US Ban of Russian Oil Imports

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dr. Lori Esposito Murray, President of the Committee for Economic Development, the public policy center of The Conference Board (CED), released the following statement on the US ban of Russian oil imports:

"CED commends the latest decision by the Administration and supported by members of Congress on a bipartisan basis to cease Russian oil imports to the United States. This sanction will curtail a major economic lifeline still available to Russia as it escalates its unprovoked assault on the sovereign nation of Ukraine. It is incumbent upon the United States government to collaborate with the private sector to mitigate the impact on the American people and our global partners, as we work to end our reliance on Russian energy. As we seek to ameliorate this crisis, the US should increase our domestic production, which is a more secure alternative for the US and our allies than turning back to oil sanctioned states."

About CED
The Committee for Economic Development (CED) is the public policy center of The Conference Board. The nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led organization delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions in the nation's interest. CED Trustees are chief executive officers and key executives of leading US companies who bring their unique experience to address today's pressing policy issues. Collectively they represent 30+ industries, over a trillion dollars in revenue, and over 4 million employees. www.ced.org 

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org

 

