CED Recognized with Prestigious Think Tank Award for Research on Strengthening Health Care During COVID-19--and Preparing for the Next Pandemic

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Committee for Economic Development, the public policy center of The Conference Board (CED), was named a runner-up in the annual Prospect Think Tank Awards. These prestigious awards recognize top thought leadership and original research across a wide range of public policy issue areas.

CED was recognized in the Health, Science, and Medicine category for its Solutions Brief, US Health Care in the Pandemic. The organization was one of the only think tanks to be shortlisted for its US-focused thought leadership.

At the ceremony, Prospect noted the report was a "clear-eyed account of the structural problems revealed by the Covid-19 pandemic" which "deserves credit for devoting so much thought to how the US can be better prepared for the next public health emergency."

"On behalf of The Conference Board, we are honored that our public policy center, CED, was recognized for the insights we produced to not only conquer the COVID-19 health care crisis, but also the blueprint we put forward for how the nation can better surmount the next inevitable health crisis, whatever it may be," said Dr. Lori Esposito Murray, President of CED. "This timely, groundbreaking work would not have been possible without our dedicated team of experts and the engagement and guidance from our Trustees—leading executives who help formulate CED research and advance solutions for generating equal opportunity and prosperity for all."

