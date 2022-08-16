CEDAR GATE DELIVERS COMPOSABLE PLATFORM LAUNCHING NEW ERA OF ACO REACH

— Frost & Sullivan Recognize Platform Capabilities for REACH ACO —

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Gate Technologies (Cedar Gate), a leading value-based care software and technology services company, today announced the company has calibrated its platform to support the full spectrum of ACO REACH requirements. This includes integrating Cedar Gate's enterprise data management, analytics, care management, and payment technology components—all key facets for ACOs to meet compliance needs for Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Launched in March 2022, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) redesigned its Global and Professional Direct Contracting Model (GPDC) to help advance health equity, provider governance, and beneficiary experience.

Cedar Gate's value-based care platform enables organizations in the GPDC program to fill voids left by existing tech stacks with composable solutions that optimize their compliance and financial success as Direct Contracting Entities (DCE). All of Cedar Gate's DCE clients are making the transition to ACO REACH using the same technology infrastructure.

"At Village, we're strong supporters of ACO REACH and our teams are fully committed to the benefits the program can bring our patients, including high-quality, preventative care with improved patient outcomes," Andrea Osborne, senior vice president, ACO Operations & Delegated Services for VillageMD. "Having capitated payments allows us to adjust payment arrangements based on quality, not visit volume. We've moved our clinicians to a quality-based payment, which can change outcomes to transform healthcare. To do so, we worked with a technology partner, Cedar Gate Technologies, to make that possible."

According to Greg Caressi, senior vice president and global client leader, Frost & Sullivan: "We recently completed our annual research on the population health management market, looking at the impact towards REACH ACOs, and we are really impressed with the breadth and depth of what we saw from Cedar Gate Technologies. That includes deep data management and exploration capabilities, a complete set of analytics, advanced utilization management and care management, and the management of value-based payment models, including bundled and capitated payments. "

Key components of the Cedar Gate Platform for ACO REACH alignment:

Enterprise Data Management

Cedar Gate Enterprise Data Management normalizes care management intervention data, social determinants of health data, and healthcare claims and payment data within a singular data lake.

Powered by the ability to process and structure more than 35 data types, REACH ACOs can minimize conflicting insights, a common occurrence when information is siloed in numerous databases.

Analytics

Cedar Gate Value-Based Care Analytics projects performance with actuarial modeling technology to help prospective REACH ACOs select the most advantageous model and identify cost and quality levers for ongoing improvement. It analyzes markers based on CMS, Health & Human Services, and Area Deprivation Index data for the creation of a health equity plan and to surface Hierarchical Condition Category (HCC) coding opportunities. Additionally, it pinpoints high-performing providers and facilities to support shared-risk, sub-capitation and prospective bundled payment agreements.

Population Health Management

Cedar Gate Care Management supports workflows for utilization management and beneficiary care coordination. It automatically places cohorts identified by the Value-Based Care Analytics application into task-based care pathways that guide outreach and action. Customizable questionnaires allow for a consistent, centralized approach to social determinants of health data collection to avoid the challenges of aggregating information from disparate provider electronic health records. It also highlights HCC coding opportunities for proactive outreach or during pre-visit preparations at the point of care.

Payment Technology

Cedar Gate Capitation Adjudication supports the entire claims administration process, including payment reconciliation between CMS and the ACO, as well as the distribution and reporting of capitation payments to network providers.

"The requirements for REACH ACOs go well beyond the capabilities of legacy technology designed for fee-for-service payments," said David B. Snow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cedar Gate. "Organizations seeking to power new payment and care delivery models with old technology will struggle to make the economics of the model work to achieve financial savings. Cedar Gate's platform enables organizations to efficiently exceed CMS's discount inherent in the model."

To learn more, visit Cedar Gate's Unlocking the Value of ACO REACH

About Cedar Gate Technologies

Cedar Gate Technologies is a leading technology and services company enabling the healthcare industry's transition to and ongoing implementation of value-based care. The Cedar Gate platform consists of Analytics, Population Health, and Payment Technology solutions for any type of value-based care arrangement. Cedar Gate's high-performance solutions are actuarially driven through descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics and are specifically designed to improve clinical, financial, and operational outcomes for all. To learn more, visit cedargate.com.

