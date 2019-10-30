Cedar Point Sports Center Signs First Major Multi-Year Event Beginning in 2020

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Point Sports Center, managed by The Sports Facilities Management (SFM), has announced the signing of a multi-year agreement with Ohio Basketball, securing a few of the first events in 2020. Each event is estimated to bring in an average of over 800 athletes and over 1,200 spectators in Sandusky. Cedar Point Sports Center has been working diligently to add new events every week to the 2020, 2021, and 2022 calendars.

"An organization like Ohio Basketball brings competition and memorable playing experiences to the young men and women who participate in their tournaments every year," SFM Account Executive Jessica Kuhl said. "Their coaches, players and parents will experience a world-class facility that combines the thrill of competition and the nation's best amusement park, Cedar Point. We are pleased to bring them to the Sandusky area and to our facility."

Ohio Basketball will play their first event January 20, 2020 with more events in May and June of the same year. May 15-17, 2020 will be a three-day event at Cedar Point Sports Center and the June event is Ohio Basketball's Spring Series happening June 7 through June 18, 2020. Spectators will be able to purchase daily or multi-day tournament tickets to experience sports in the brand-new facility. Beyond the tournament, spectators will enjoy the Sports Center's climbing elements, ninja course, and arcade all under the same roof.

Ohio Basketball, founded by Tucker Neale, hosts boys' and girls' tournaments throughout the country. Past participants in their tournaments have led to fruitful basketball careers including three-time NBA champion and Akron native, LeBron James.

"Ohio Basketball is excited to kick off the brand-new Cedar Point Sports Center with their first event in 2020," Neale said. "The facility will be the perfect combination of youth sports and family entertainment. Youth sports provides unparalleled family time and the Cedar Point Sports Center will take our teams to the next level in Sandusky, Ohio."

About Cedar Point Sports Center

Opening in December 2019, Cedar Point Sports Center will be the Midwest's ultimate sports, events and entertainment destination. Located in Sandusky, Ohio along the scenic North Coast and Lake Erie, this state-of-the-art facility pairs incredible events with the world's best amusement park destinations, Cedar Point. With 145,000 square feet, there's more than enough room to host world-class sports tournaments, community events, and parties.

