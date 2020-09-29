Cedrus Group to Launch the First Foreign-owned Investment Asset Management Company in Hainan, China

HONG KONG, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedrus Group ("Cedrus"), a global boutique investment group, is pleased to announce that it will launch the first foreign-owned investment asset management company in Hainan province to better position the group to capitalize on the tremendous opportunities arising from the future-oriented sectors, specifically life sciences, digital healthcare, innovative technologies and digital yuan.

Cedrus has been facilitating inbound and outbound investments in the Greater China region for over two decades through their strategically located offices in Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and other offices around the world, including the recently established Zurich office. The new company in Hainan will enable the group to capture investment targets with remarkable prospects by virtue of the island province's unique status to benefit their clients financially.

Besides being the largest special economic zone in China, Hainan was also designated by the central government as a free trade zone in 2018. Since then, the province has followed a vigorous and speedy development trajectory with particular emphasis on healthcare, innovation technologies, tourism and digital sectors, including the forthcoming rollout of digital yuan.

According to the national guidance, Hainan, the southernmost point of China, is projected to become an international commercial hub with global competitive advantages and strong cultural presence alongside serving as a window to countries linked to the Maritime Silk Road such as the ASEAN nations, Australasia and India. The sea routes form an integral part of China's One Belt One Road Initiative. Through fully-supportive government policies and its own advantageous geographical location, Hainan is a strong magnet for foreign investments and capital which are crucial in sustaining its growth.

Mr. Rani Jarkas, Chairman of Cedrus Group, shared his vision of the new company in Hainan: "I am very pleased that we will be launching the first foreign-owned investment asset management company in Hainan province, which will be transformed into a free-trade port with greater freedom in finance and investment as announced in June 2020. We see immense development potential on the island brought about by favorable national schemes, particularly in a number of sectors, including digital healthcare, digital yuan and innovative technologies, all of which have long been the key investment focuses of Cedrus, resulting in value added, exposure diversification and performance enhancement of our clients' investment portfolios.

In addition, pilot programs will be introduced in phases to make capital account opening and free flow of capital between Hainan and overseas markets easier. These are determinants for opening our strategic office in Hainan."

About Cedrus Group

Cedrus Group is a global boutique investment firm headquartered in Hong Kong, specializing in Asset Management and Financial Advisory Services. Cedrus has extensive experience and a global network in the life sciences industry together with cross-border transactions track record in geographies, including China, Australia, Asia, U.S., and Europe.

