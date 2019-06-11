Cedrus Investments launched new enhanced website

HONG KONG, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedrus Investments ("Cedrus"), a global boutique investment firm, is pleased to announce that it has launched its newly revamped website with a vivid design and an upgraded user experience to provide visitors with a clear message of who we are and what we offer, and better serve our diverse clients globally.

Over the past two decades, Cedrus has been serving the roles as a trusted partner and advisor to institutional investors, private clients and corporations around the world, continuously building its unique position in highly specialized areas of expertise, such as innovative technologies spanning from life sciences to nanotechnology. In addition, Cedrus has been vigorously expanding its specialized service offerings to its international client base to a more comprehensive level. Therefore, the new corporate website is introduced to reflect Cedrus' current scope of businesses around the world, including the Greater China region, novel and proprietary service offerings, best-of-breed investment products, and great capabilities in facilitating cross-border deals.

Mr. Rani Jarkas, Chairman of Cedrus Investments, welcomed the launch and said "As a highly specialized investment firm, we offer our clients with expertise in asset management and financial advisory services, aligned with top-notch industry experience, credentials and confidentiality. The new, improved website will serve as a global portal delivering concise information to those who visit our site to gain a brief understanding on us and learn about our competitive advantages that fulfill specific investment goals.

Cedrus will continue to serve as a unique and multi-dimensional platform for our valuable global clientele and business partners through cross-border investments and transactions, asset allocation worldwide as well as portfolio management among many others, in addition to bringing timely and exclusive investment opportunities and adding more value to our clients from around the world."

About Cedrus Investments

Cedrus Investments is a global boutique investment firm that offers expertise in private wealth management, asset management and financial advisory services to a clientele of leading institutional investors, corporations, family offices and high net worth individuals around the world.

