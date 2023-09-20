Cegedim : Half-Year 2023 Earnings







PRESS RELEASE

First-half financial information at June 30, 2023

IFRS - Regulated information - Audited

Cegedim: Revenue and earnings both up in the first half of 2023

Revenue of €301.0 million and like-for-like growth of 12.1%

and like-for-like growth of 12.1% Recurring operating income (1) up 57% to €10.7 million

up 57% to EBITDA up 17.2% to €48.8 million

Boulogne-Billancourt, France, September 20, 2023, after the market close

Cegedim generated consolidated H1 2023 revenues of €301.0 million in 2023, an increase of 12.5% as reported, and operating income of €9.3 million, a €6.8 million increase.

H1 2023 H1 2022 Change in €m in % in €m in % in €m in % Revenue 301.0 100.00% 267.6 100.00% 33.4 12.5% EBITDA(1) 48.8 +16.2% 41.7 15.6% 7.1 17.2% Depreciation & amortization -38.1 -12.7% -34.8 -13.0% -3.3 -9.4% Recurring operating income(1) 10.7 3.6% 6.8 2.5% 3.9 57.0% Other non-recurring operating income and expenses(1) -1.4 -0.5% -4.4 -1.6% 3.0 68.5% Operating income 9.3 3.1% 2.5 0.9% 6.8 272.6% Financial result -5.6 -1.9% -4.4 -1.7% -1.2 -25.7% Total tax -12.4 -4.1% -3.5 -1.3% -8.9 -255.2% Share of net profit (loss) of equity method companies -0.5 -0.2% -0.7 -0.2% 0.2 21.5% Consolidated net profit -9.2 -3.1% -6.1 -2.3% -3.1 -50.1% Non-controlling interests -0.4 -0.1% -1.3 -0.5% 0.9 66.3% Group share -8.8 -2.9% -4.9 -1.8% -3.9 -80.4% Recurring earnings per share(1) (in euros) -0.6 - -0.4 - Earnings per share (in euros) -0.6 - -0.4 -

Consolidated revenues: rose €33.4 million, or +12.5%, to €301.0 million in H1 2023 compared with €267.6 million in 2022. The positive scope effect of €1.7 million, or 0.7%, was attributable to the first-time consolidation in Cegedim’s accounts of new acquisitions Kobus Tech, MesDocteurs, Laponi, Sedia, and Clinityx. The negative currency impact of was €0.7 million, or 0.3%.

Like-for-like(1) revenue increased 12.1% over the period.

Recurring operating income(1): rose €3.9 million to €10.7 million in H1 2023 compared with €6.8 million in 2022. It amounted to 3.6% of 2023 revenue compared with 2.5% in 2022. The increase was chiefly the result of improved earnings at Cegedim Santé and businesses in the UK (catering to both healthcare professionals and insurers), as well as strong performances in human resources, data, and marketing activities.

Other non-recurring operating income and expenses(1): the first-half 2023 figure came to an expense of €1.4 million, compared with a €4.4 million expense in the year-earlier period, and comprised restructuring costs.

-------------

(1) Alternative performance indicator See pages 110-111 of the 2022 Universal Registration Document.

(2) At constant scope and exchange rates.

Depreciation and amortization expenses: this item rose €3.3 million including a €1.4 million increase in R&D amortization compared with 2022.

EBITDA(1): the €7.2 million increase between first half 2023 and first half 2022 was a result of revenue growth and good management of personnel costs.

Financial result: was a loss of -€5.6 million compared with a -€4.4 million loss in H1 2022. Most of the expense was related to the cost of debt, which increased €1.5 million over the period.

Tax: tax increased €8.9 million in the first half of 2023 compared with the year-earlier period, notably due to the recognition of a deferred tax expense of €9.5 million during the period. This entry, which had no cash impact, was done to adjust the value of deferred tax assets on the balance sheet. In response to a tax ruling in July 2023, the Group opted for a more conservative assessment of the unrealized future gains from its remaining tax-loss carryforwards (see Highlights section below).

Analysis of business trends by division

in millions of euros Total Software & services Flow Data & Marketing BPO Corporate and others Revenue 2022 267.6 145.6 45.2 50.0 25.4 1.3 2023 301.0 161.5 48.2 54.9 32.8 3.5 Change 12.5% 10.9% 6.7% 9.9% 29.3% 160.9% Recurring operating income 2022 6.8 -7.6 6.3 6.1 1.0 1.0 2023 10.7 -2.0 5.6 6.6 1.4 -0.9 Change 57.0% 73.5% -10.8% 8.2% 34.4% -186.7% Recurring operating margin (as a % of revenues) 2022 2.5% -5.2% 14.0% 12.1% 4.0% 74.5% 2023 3.6% -1.2% 11.7% 11.9% 4.2% -24.7%

Software & Services: H1 2023 revenues rose 10.9%, driven by good performances at Cegedim Santé (+25% in H1, o/w €4.3 million related to Ségur de la Santé public health investments), international businesses (+10% on new signings with pharmacies, new sites for doctors in Scotland, and projects for the UK Ministry of Defence), and HR solutions (+10% over the full year).

Recurring operating income (REBIT)(1) amounted to a loss of €2.0 million in H1 2023, a €5.6 million improvement compared with the €7.6 million loss a year earlier. The improvement came from two main sources: Cegedim Santé (REBIT(1) up €4.9 million), which saw robust business activity and kept hiring under control; and international businesses (REBIT(1) up €2.8 million), due to a rebound in revenues and cost structure adjustments. The other companies in the division posted a €2.2 million decrease in REBIT(1) compared with 2022. The fine performance at HR solutions was obscured by delays starting up production in the Insurance segment and by the delay until H2 of the Ségur de la Santé public health investments’ impact on the Pharmacy division in France.





Software & Services First half Change

2023 / 2022



in millions of euros 2023 2022 Revenue 161.5 145.6 15.9 10.9% Cegedim Santé 39.8 31.8 8.0 25.1% Insurance, HR, Pharmacies, and other services 95.3 89.8 5.6 6.2% International businesses 26.3 24.0 2.4 9.8% Recurring operating income(1) -2.0 -7.6 5.6 73.5% Cegedim Santé -1.4 -6.3 4.9 77.7% Insurance, HR, Pharmacies, and other services 3.8 5.9 -2.2 -36.6% International businesses -4.4 -7.2 2.8 39.4%

-------------

(1) Alternative performance indicator See pages 110-111 of the 2022 Universal Registration Document.

Flow : revenues rose 6.7%, led by Cegedim e-business (process digitalization and electronic data flows), whose French and international businesses grew 6% and 18% respectively. Over the same period, Third-party payer systems posted 5.5% growth. The main reason for the decline in REBIT (1) was that invoicing for the third-party payer contract with Allianz was transferred to the BPO division on 1 April.

revenues rose 6.7%, led by Cegedim e-business (process digitalization and electronic data flows), whose French and international businesses grew 6% and 18% respectively. Over the same period, Third-party payer systems posted 5.5% growth. The main reason for the decline in REBIT was that invoicing for the third-party payer contract with Allianz was transferred to the BPO division on 1 April. Data & Marketing: marketing and data activities made positive contributions of respectively 8.9% and 10.7% to the division’s revenue growth compared with 2022. Division REBIT (1) rose 8.2% compared with 2022, buoyed by all of the division’s businesses.

marketing and data activities made positive contributions of respectively 8.9% and 10.7% to the division’s revenue growth compared with 2022. Division REBIT rose 8.2% compared with 2022, buoyed by all of the division’s businesses. BPO: revenue from services managed on behalf of health and personal protection insurers jumped more than 40% over the first half, buoyed by the start of the new contract with Allianz on April 1, 2023. BPO for human resources departments also continued to grow, with revenues up 9.4% in the first half. The division’s REBIT (1) grew a modest €0.4 million over the period. Costs related to starting up the Allianz contract obscured productivity gains in other businesses stemming notably from management process automation.

revenue from services managed on behalf of health and personal protection insurers jumped more than 40% over the first half, buoyed by the start of the new contract with Allianz on April 1, 2023. BPO for human resources departments also continued to grow, with revenues up 9.4% in the first half. The division’s REBIT grew a modest €0.4 million over the period. Costs related to starting up the Allianz contract obscured productivity gains in other businesses stemming notably from management process automation. Corporate and others: H1 2023 REBIT(1) was a €0.9 million loss, down €1.9 compared with H1 2022. As we explained when presenting 2022 results, the deterioration was caused by an effort to standardize methods for reinvoicing corporate office activities, notably in the areas of R&D and IT systems, as well as lower margins at the offshore corporate centers.





---------

(1) Alternative performance indicator See pages 110-111 of the 2022 Universal Registration Document.

Highlights

Apart from the items cited below, to the best of the company’s knowledge, there were no events or changes during H1 2023 that would materially alter the Group’s financial situation.

Tax

On February 21, 2018, Cegedim S.A. received official notice that the French tax authorities planned to perform an audit of its financial statements for 2015 and 2016. The audit resulted in a reassessment notice covering the use of tax-loss carryforwards, which the authorities disputed. On February 21, 2021, Cegedim S.A. received official notice that the French tax authorities planned to perform an audit of its financial statements for 2019 and 2020. That audit did not result in any additional reassessments.

After consultation with its lawyers and based on the applicable tax law and existing tax rulings, the Group believes that the tax authorities’ proposed reassessment is unwarranted. Cegedim S.A. has appealed the decision and continues to explore its options for contesting the reassessment.

Over the first half of 2023, Cegedim S.A. continued to apply the disputed tax-loss carryforwards to its taxable earnings, bringing cumulative tax savings to €24.4 million at June 30, 2023.

Furthermore, as it is permitted to do under this process, in the first half of 2022 tax authorities issued Cegedim S.A. a notice of collection, in response to which the Group paid a total of €12.1 million in respect of tax loss carryforwards used through 2020 and a €0.4 million late payment penalty. The corresponding entry for these payments was not recognized in expenses, but rather as a tax receivable in the balance sheet, as the Company expects these sums to be repaid once the dispute has been resolved in its favor.

As a result, if Cegedim S.A. ultimately loses its appeal, it would have to record a tax charge of €24.4 million in its profit and loss statement, but it would only have to make a cash payment of €12.3 million for the share of taxes not yet paid.

In addition, in accordance with IFRS, Cegedim S.A. records in its consolidated financial statements a deferred tax asset in respect of its unused tax-loss carryforwards, which represents the future tax gain the company may yet realize. Note that the accounting entries related to deferred tax never have cash impact. Through December 31, 2022, deferred tax assets were unchanged at €20 million. At June 30, 2023, those assets amounted to €10.5 million owing to a €9.5 million downward adjustment recorded in deferred tax expenses in the consolidated profit and loss statements. In response to a recent tax ruling in July 2023, the Group opted for a more conservative assessment of the unrealized future gains from its remaining, disputed tax-loss carryforwards.

If Cegedim S.A. ultimately loses its appeal, the entirety of the deferred tax assets in the balance sheet at June 30, 2023, would have to be recorded as a €10.5 million charge in the profit and loss statements, with no cash outlay.

Cegedim S.A., in consultation with its attorneys, believes that it still has a solid case for dismissal of the reassessment, consistently with the position currently reflected in its financial statements. As a result, Cegedim is preparing to appeal the dispute to the administrative court, an effort which could take several years. Cegedim is confident in its chances of success and has not recorded any provisions in respect of the dispute.

The maximum amount of risk from the potential tax charges cited above is expected to remain constant at €34.9 million, but the breakdown could change: the €10.5 million deferred tax asset would decrease as tax savings are realized, incrementally increasing the €24.4 million already used.

The maximum potential cash payment, which came to €12.3 million at June 30, 2023, will continue to rise as future tax savings are realized, but could also decrease if the tax authorities issue additional notices of collection while the appeal is ongoing.

Significant transactions and events post June 30, 2023

Apart from the items cited below, to the best of the company’s knowledge, there were no events or changes during the period that would materially alter the Group’s financial situation.

War in Ukraine

The Group does not do business in Russia or Ukraine and has no assets exposed to those countries.

Outlook

Despite the economic, geopolitical and monetary uncertainties facing the world, we are confident we will be able to grow our revenues. Based on the currently available information, the Group expects 2023 like-for-like revenue(2) growth to be at least 10% relative to 2022.

Recurring operating income(1) is expected to grow, notably thanks to the initial returns on investments made in Cegedim Santé and international activities.

These targets may need to be revised if there is a resurgence in the Covid-19 pandemic and/or a significant worsening of geopolitical and macroeconomic risks.

The Group does not expect to make any significant acquisitions in 2023.

---------------

The Audit Committee met on September 18, 2023. The Board of Directors, chaired by Jean-Claude Labrune, met on September 19, 2023, and approved the consolidated financial statements at June 30, 2023, of which the statutory auditors have conducted a limited review. The Interim Financial Report will be available in a few days’ time, in French and in English, on our website and the Cegedim IR app.

---------

(1) Alternative performance indicator See pages 110-111 of the 2022 Universal Registration Document.

(2) At constant scope and exchange rates.

2023 financial calendar

WEBCAST ON SEPTEMBER 20, 2023, AT 6:15 PM (PARIS TIME) The webcast is available at: www.cegedim.fr/webcast



The first-half 2023 results presentation is available: On the website: https://www.cegedim.fr/finance/documentation/Pages/presentations.aspx

And on the Cegedim IR smartphone app, available at https://www.cegedim.fr/finance/profil/Pages/CegedimIR.aspx





2023 October 26 after the close Q1 2023 revenues

Financial calendar: https://www.cegedim.fr/finance/agenda/Pages/default.aspx



Disclaimer

This press release is available in French and in English. In the event of any difference between the two versions, the original French version takes precedence. This press release may contain inside information. It was sent to Cegedim’s authorized distributor on September 20, 2023, no earlier than 5:45 pm Paris time.

The figures cited in this press release include guidance on Cegedim's future financial performance targets. This forward-looking information is based on the opinions and assumptions of the Group’s senior management at the time this press release is issued and naturally entails risks and uncertainty. For more information on the risks facing Cegedim, please refer to Chapter 7, "Risk management”, section 7.2, "Risk factors and insurance”, and Chapter 3, "Overview of the financial year”, section 3.6, "Outlook”, of the 2022 Universal Registration Document filled with the AMF on April 12, 2023, under number D.23-0266.



About Cegedim:

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 6,000 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €555 million in 2022.

Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).

To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.fr

And follow Cegedim on Twitter @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.





Annexes

Consolidated financial statements at June 30, 2023

Assets at June 30, 2023

In thousands of euros 6/30/2022 12/31/2022 Goodwill 199,628 198,761 Development costs 31,628 3,081 Other intangible assets 165,997 185,004 Intangible non-current assets 197,625 188,085 Land 544 544 Buildings 1,765 1,872 Other property, plant, and equipment 43,946 39,467 Advances and non-current assets in progress 88,205 133 Rights of use 348 88,988 Property, plant, and equipment 134,809 131,004 Equity investments 0 1 Loans 15,599 15,642 Other financial assets 6,310 5,053 Long-term investments – excluding equity shares in equity method companies 21,909 20,696 Equity shares in equity method companies 21,592 20,578 Deferred tax assets 20,910 30,385 Prepaid expenses: long-term portion 0 0 Non-current assets 596,473 589,509 Goods held for resale 7,883 6,495 Advances and deposits received on orders 140 177 Accounts receivables: short-term portion 169,747 151,757 Other receivables: short-term portion 60,325 50,497 Current tax credits 15,147 16,557 Cash equivalents 0 0 Cash 27,879 55,553 Prepaid expenses: short-term portion 22,465 19,370 Current assets 303,587 300,406 Total assets 900,060 889,915



Liabilities and equity at June 30, 2023

In thousands of euros 6/30/2022 12/31/2022 Share capital 13,337 13,337 Consolidated retained earnings 285,260 271,344 Group exchange gains/losses -11,613 -13,141 Group earnings -8,793 13,624 Shareholders’ equity, Group share 278,191 285,164 Non-controlling interest 18,537 18,971 Shareholders’ equity 296,728 304,135 Financial liabilities 186,794 188,913 Current lease liabilities 75,236 75,907 Deferred tax liabilities 7,818 6,137 Post-employment benefit obligations 27,765 25,397 Provisions 2,192 2,355 Non-current liabilities 299,805 298,709 Financial liabilities 7,393 3,854 Current lease liabilities 16,121 15,916 Trade payables and related accounts 51,585 55,709 Current tax liabilities 264 247 Tax and social security liabilities 110,119 112,341 Provisions 1,419 2,172 Other liabilities 116,626 96,832 Current liabilities 303,527 287,071 Total liabilities 900,060 889,915

Income statement at June 30, 2023

In thousands of euros 6/30/2022 6/30/2022 Revenue 301,011 267,560 Purchases used -14,739 -13,516 External expenses -66,371 -58,223 Taxes -4,291 -4,704 Employee costs -163,623 -149,429 Impairment of trade receivables and other receivables and on contract assets -2,041 -432 Allowances to and reversals of provisions -1,830 -1,235 Other operating income and expenses 108 296 Share of profit (loss) from affiliates on the income statement 603 1,345 EBITDA(1) 48,827 41,661 Depreciation expenses other than right-of-use assets -29,030 -26,471 Depreciation expenses of right-of-use assets -9,097 -8,374 Recurring operating income(1) 10,700 6,816 Non-recurring operating income and expenses -1,385 -4,358 Other non-recurring operating income and expenses(1) -1,385 -4,358 Operating income 9,315 2,459 Income from cash and cash equivalents 180 31 Cost of gross financial debt -5,633 -4,175 Other financial income and expenses -136 -302 Net financial income (expense) -5,589 -4,445 Income taxes -1,841 -2,678 Deferred income taxes -10,588 -821 Tax -12,429 -3,499 Share of profit (loss) from affiliates -515 -656 Consolidated net profit -9,219 -6,141 Group share -8,793 -4,875 Non-controlling interests -426 -1,265 Average number of shares excluding treasury stock 13,658,348 13,683,647 Recurring earnings per share (in euros) -0.6 -0.4 Earnings per share (in euros) -0.6 -0.4

(1) Alternative performance indicator

Cash flow statement as of June 30, 2023

In thousands of euros 6/30/2022 6/30/2022 Consolidated net profit -9,219 -6,141 Share of profit (loss) from affiliates -88 -689 Depreciation and amortization expenses and provisions 37,972 35,060 Capital gains or losses on disposals of operating assets -798 1,261 Cash flow after cost of net financial debt and taxes 27,867 29,491 Cost of net financial debt 5,589 4,445 Tax expenses 12,429 3,499 Operating cash flow before cost of net financial debt and taxes 45,885 37,436 Tax paid -378 -15,917 Impact of change in working capital requirements -18,032 -18,529 Cash flow generated from operating activities after tax paid and change in working capital requirements 27,476 2,990 Acquisitions of intangible fixed assets -29,550 -27,957 Acquisitions of tangible fixed assets -11,759 -8,083 Acquisitions of long-term investments -36 -1,900 Disposals of property, plant, and equipment and of intangible assets 2,575 24 Disposals of long-term investments 805 948 Change in deposits received or paid -156 97 Impact of changes in consolidation scope -2,172 58,277 Dividends received from outside the Group 30 1,457 Net cash flow used in investing activities -40,264 22,863 Capital increase - - Dividends paid to minority shareholders of consolidated cos. - - Dividends paid to shareholders of the parent company - -2 Debt repayments -193 -13 Employee profit sharing 129 266 Repayment of lease liabilities -11,353 -9,840 Interest paid on loans -117 -98 Other financial income received 596 115 Other financial expenses paid -3,492 -1,296 Net cash flow used in financing activities -14,430 -10,867 Change in net cash excluding currency impact -27,218 14,985 Impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates -456 -123 Change in net cash -27,674 14,862 Opening cash 55,553 24,159 Closing cash 27,879 39,021

Financial covenants

In thousands of euros 06/30/2023 Criterion Net debt(1) EBITDA Leverage ratio 1.37 < 2.5





In thousands of euros 06/30/2023 Criterion Interest expense EBITDA Interest cover ratio 15.78 > 4.5

(1) excluding employee profit sharing liabilities, the FCB loan, and IFRS 16 liabilities

The Group complied with all these covenants as of June 30, 2023, and there is no foreseeable risk of default.

Attachment