30.04.2024 18:25:28

Cegedim: INCREASE OF MEANS OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

 

PRESS RELEASE

Financial Information

SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

INCREASE OF MEANS OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX

Boulogne-Billancourt, April 30, 2024

CEGEDIM SA (ISIN: FR0000053506) has entrusted Kepler Cheuvreux with the implementation of a liquidity contract for its ordinary shares admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, under a contract dated 8 June 2008, amended by an Addendum dated 14 February 2019 (Addendum No. 1), by an Addendum dated 8 October 2020 (Addendum No. 2) and by an Addendum dated 6 February 2023 (Addendum No. 3).

On April 30, 2024, in accordance with article 4 of the AMF decision no. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts for equity securities as an accepted market practice, Cegedim SA increased the resources allocated to the liquidity contract by:

  • One hundred thousand euros (€100,000)

The balance, after adding the aforementioned resources, on April 30, 2024 is:

  • 13,912 Shares
  • 137,162.74 euros
About Cegedim:
Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services group in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 6,500 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €616 million in 2023.
Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more please visit: www.cegedim.fr
And follow Cegedim on Twitter @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

 

Aude Balleydier
Cegedim
Media Relations
and Communications Manager
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81
aude.balleydier@cegedim.fr
Damien Buffet
Cegedim
Head of Financial Communication

 

Tel.: +33 (0)7 64 63 55 73
damien.buffet@cegedim.com
Céline Pardo
Becoming
Media Relations

 

Tel.: +33 (0)6 52 08 13 66
cegedim@becoming-group.com		 

 


Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cegedim S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Cegedim S.A.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cegedim S.A. 14,05 1,81% Cegedim S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut an den Parketts: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten. Die US-Börsen notieren am zweiten Handelstag der Woche im Minus. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen