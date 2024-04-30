|
Cegedim: INCREASE OF MEANS OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
PRESS RELEASE
Financial Information
SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME
INCREASE OF MEANS OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX
Boulogne-Billancourt, April 30, 2024
CEGEDIM SA (ISIN: FR0000053506) has entrusted Kepler Cheuvreux with the implementation of a liquidity contract for its ordinary shares admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, under a contract dated 8 June 2008, amended by an Addendum dated 14 February 2019 (Addendum No. 1), by an Addendum dated 8 October 2020 (Addendum No. 2) and by an Addendum dated 6 February 2023 (Addendum No. 3).
On April 30, 2024, in accordance with article 4 of the AMF decision no. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts for equity securities as an accepted market practice, Cegedim SA increased the resources allocated to the liquidity contract by:
- One hundred thousand euros (€100,000)
The balance, after adding the aforementioned resources, on April 30, 2024 is:
- 13,912 Shares
- 137,162.74 euros
|About Cegedim:
Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services group in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 6,500 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €616 million in 2023.
Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more please visit: www.cegedim.fr
And follow Cegedim on Twitter @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
Aude Balleydier
Cegedim
Media Relations
and Communications Manager
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81
aude.balleydier@cegedim.fr
Damien Buffet
Cegedim
Head of Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)7 64 63 55 73
damien.buffet@cegedim.com
Céline Pardo
Becoming
Media Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)6 52 08 13 66
cegedim@becoming-group.com
