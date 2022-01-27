27.01.2022 22:31:57

Celanese Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Celanese Corp. (CE) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $0.52 billion, or $4.79 per share. This compares with $1.45 billion, or $12.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Celanese Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $537 million or $4.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 43.4% to $2.28 billion from $1.59 billion last year.

Celanese Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $0.52 Bln. vs. $1.45 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.79 vs. $12.50 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.07 -Revenue (Q4): $2.28 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year.

