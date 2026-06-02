CELC Shares Fall 22% Following VIKTORIA-1 Clinical Trial Results

(RTTNews) - Celcuity Inc. (CELC) stock fell 22.41 percent to $95.41, losing $27.55 on Tuesday, despite announcing detailed positive efficacy data from the PIK3CA mutant cohort of its Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 clinical trial for gedatolisib.

The stock is currently trading at $95.41, compared to its previous close of $122.96 on the Nasdaq. During the session, it reached a high of $99.83 and a low of $94.32, with trading volume climbing to 1,383,663 shares, notably higher than its average daily volume of 938,892.

The sell-off occurred as the clinical-stage biotechnology company prepared to present late-breaking data on its breast cancer treatment candidate at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Though the study demonstrated that the gedatolisib-triplet nearly doubled median progression-free survival (PFS) to 11.1 months compared to 5.6 months for the control arm.

Celcuity Inc.'s 52-week range is $11.09 to $151.02.