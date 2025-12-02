Time Aktie
Celcuity Stock Near All-Time Highs — And This Major Biotech Investor Is Still Jumping In
San Diego-based Tang Capital Management disclosed a new position in Celcuity Inc. valued at about $56.8 million in the third quarter, according to a November 14 SEC filing.Tang Capital Management initiated a new position in Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC), purchasing nearly 1.2 million shares worth $56.8 million, as reported in its quarterly portfolio disclosure filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14. The new stake represents 2.2% of the fund’s nearly $2.6 billion in reportable U.S. equity holdings for the quarter ended September 30.Top holdings after the filing: Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
