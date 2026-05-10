Green Aktie
WKN DE: A114R0 / ISIN: KYG4164T1031
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10.05.2026 23:15:00
Celebrate Earth With These 2 Unstoppable Green Energy Stocks
Oil prices are making headlines, but don't get caught up in what is likely to be a transitory price swing. The world is still shifting toward cleaner energy options. Given the green energy sector's still small size, there are material growth opportunities ahead for investors. Two great options that let you lean into the growing importance of clean energy on planet Earth are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). Here's a look at each one.Brookfield Renewable's portfolio spans across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. It generates electricity via hydroelectric, solar, and wind systems. And it provides energy storage and nuclear power services, as well. It is a simple and easy way to add green energy investments to your portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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