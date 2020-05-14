Celebrate Father's Day with a New Set of Wheels for Dad: A WORX Cordless Mower

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ Pamper dad's love of the great outdoors this Father's Day with a new WORX® 40V Power Share 5.0 Ah 20 in. Lawnmower. Going cordless removes the gas fumes, the hard pull-cord starts, the gallon can of gas, the pint of oil, spark plug and air filter to replace.

This WORX mower is the largest in the WORX 20V Power Share platform with features including a wider deck to save time and labor. The steel-deck mower combines two 20V 5.0 Ah Max Lithium batteries to deliver 40V of power. This battery combination creates higher voltage for added torque and cutting power. The 20 in. deck has a 19 in. cutting diameter to handle mid-sized lawns up to 1/4 acre or 10,890 sq. ft. on a single charge.

Excess expenses like the cost of annual tune-ups are a thing of the past. With this cordless mower, the only maintenance requirements are periodically sharpening or replacing the mulching blade and cleaning the underside of the deck. At the end of the season, homeowners should charge the removable batteries and bring them inside for storage.

The easy-start, cordless mower features two-step electric starting. Just hold down the start button, squeeze the bale handle, and the walk-behind, push mower is up and running.

The WORX mower features a 3-in-1 deck, which allows users to mulch, bag, or side-discharge grass clippings. The steel, 20 in. deck is equipped with 10 in. rear wheels that provide excellent traction, mobility and maneuverability around trees, shrubs, flower beds and other lawn obstacles.

When mulching, the mower's Nutricut™ multi-cut blade action cuts grass into fine particles, returning them to the soil for fertilization. Besides its mulching capabilities, the mower's rugged, steel deck is highly impact resistant and built to withstand use over varied terrains.

The 40V mower features single-lever deck height adjustment to raise or lower the mower deck with seven positions from 1-1/2 to 4-1/4 in. high. Selecting the proper mowing height helps grow a low-maintenance, drought-tolerant lawn, while discouraging weeds and undesirable grasses.

The ergonomically designed mower includes a foam-padded comfort handle that's fully collapsible for compact, stand-up storage. Its 1.4 bushel-capacity, rear grass bag includes a carrying handle for easy emptying.

The mower's 20V, Max Lithium, 5.0 Ah batteries are part of the WORX 20V Power Share program and are compatible with other WORX lawn and garden tools and DIY Tools.

Standard equipment includes two 20V, Max Lithium, 5.0 Ah batteries; dual-port, 2-1/2-hour charger with battery power-level indicators; mulch insert plug; and rear grass bag.

The WORX 40V Power Share 5.0 Ah 20 in. Lawnmower (WG751, $379.99) is available at worx.com and online retailers including Homedepot.com and Amazon. It is covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty.

Reach out to WORX social media links, including Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/worxus?ref=hl; Twitter: https://twitter.com/WORXTools; Pinterest: http://pinterest.com/worxtools and Instagram: @WORXTools

SOURCE WORX