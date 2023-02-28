|
Celebrate Jersey Mike's 13th Annual Month of Giving in March
100 Percent of Sales Fund Local Charities on March 29 "Day of Giving"
MANASQUAN, N.J., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoping to raise a record-breaking amount for charity this March, Jersey Mike's Subs, known for its authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, asks customers to eat a sub and help a local cause. (View/download b-roll)
To celebrate the company's 13th Annual Month of Giving fundraising campaign, Jersey Mike's locations across the country are joining forces with more than 200 local charities.
During the month of March, customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike's mobile app or onsite. Charities include hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more. As added incentive, special deals will be announced each week on Twitter and through Jersey Mike's email club.
The campaign culminates with the nationwide event, Day of Giving, on Wednesday, March 29, when local Jersey Mike's owners and operators will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to local charities.
At the first nationwide fundraiser in 2011, all of Jersey Mike's 454 locations raised $600,000 for 66 charities. Since then, Jersey Mike's annual Month of Giving has raised more than $67 millionfor local charities.
This March, Jersey Mike's hopes to exceed last year's record-breaking national fundraising total of $20 millionand help local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.
"I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike's Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales – every penny – goes to help a great local cause," said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike's founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old.
In each market, restaurant owners select charities that support local neighborhoods and build a stronger community.
For more information, visit jerseymikes.com/mog.
About Jersey Mike's
Jersey Mike's Subs, with nearly 2,500 locations nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflected in its mission statement "Giving…making a difference in someone's life." For more information, visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes.com).
