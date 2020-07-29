Celebrate National Wing Day On July 29th With Meat District Chicken Party Wings

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Wing Day on July 29th, Meat District butcher-crafted, premium meats offers consumers 4 flavor-packed varieties of chicken party wings available in grocery stores nationwide and online. Wing lovers can find Meat District party wings through EatMeatDistrict.com/Product-Locator.

"We're excited to share our premium chicken party wings with Meat District fans to cook up on National Wing Day," said Meat District's Chief Operating Officer Zack Levenson. "Now that we've expanded Meat District offerings to include everything from wings, to burgers, to tri-tip and our new premium pork sausage line, we want to establish Meat District as more than a premium burger line and synonymous with grilling, barbecuing, family, tailgating."

With 4 finger-licking varieties including Sweet & Sassy, Lemon & Herb, Zesty Ranch and Beer Brined Meat District butcher-crafted party wings are made using hormone-free and antibiotic-free chicken and perfectly marinated with our culinary inspired and Executive Chef created recipes. Flats and drumette lovers a like will enjoy these juicy, fall-of-the-bone wings.

In addition to its line of fresh marinated party wings, Meat District is also known for its 11 mouth-watering burger varieties including The O.G., All American, Pitmaster, Steakhouse, Tailgater, and so many more. Meat District offers elevated premium meat products that are always seasoned to perfection and ready to cook.

"Just like consumers distinguish between different varietals of wine or coffees from different regions of the world, we believe our wings will offer more variety to the category. Grocery shoppers will realize they have a lot more choices when it comes to chicken and will enjoy discovering all the different and flavorful ways they can indulge in one of their favorite foods," said Levenson.

To learn more about Meat District, visit EatMeatDistrict.com or visit their Instagram page @EatMeatDistrict.

About Meat District

Meat District offers butcher-crafted, premium burgers, party wings, tri-tip, sausages, and more. With chef-inspired recipes and premium ingredients, Meat District unlocks more flavorful choices when it comes to your favorite meats. Produced and packaged locally in Los Angeles, Meat District promises all the quality and flavor without hormones or antibiotics. Meat District products can be found at all major retailers and club stores and are distributed nationally on a weekly basis.

