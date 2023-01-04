04.01.2023 14:07:00

Celebrating 20 years of service, SMART Payment Plan changes name to SMARTPAY

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 20 years of service this year, SMART Payment Plan has changed its name to SMARTPAY and simplified its web address. The new website is www.smartpay.com. The changes reflect SMART's commitment to keeping things simple, making things easy and providing exceptional service to its customers, dealers, and agents.

SMARTPAY logo (PRNewsfoto/SMARTPAY)

"…our service is more important than ever," said Engelman

"We have been the industry leader in allowing Americans to match lower and easier loan and bill payments to their paydays for 20 years. A growing problem for Americans is the affordability of car and home payments," said CEO and Founder David Engelman.

Even before the recent inflation and challenging economy, a government study showed that the misalignment of bill due dates and paydays was a problem for Americans. "With car and home payments, interest rates, and negative equity at all all-time highs, our service is more important than ever," said Engelman.

SMARTPAY allows Americans to match lower and easier bill payments to their paydays for automotive, home, and school loans, credit cards and other monthly bills. SMARTPAY makes living paycheck to paycheck easier, simplifies budgeting, pays down loans faster, and eliminates bill payment hassles. Go to www.smartpay.com or call 888.887.6278 to learn more.

Media contact: angellini@smartpay.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrating-20-years-of-service-smart-payment-plan-changes-name-to-smartpay-301712751.html

SOURCE SMARTPAY

