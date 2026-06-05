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05.06.2026 10:15:00
Celebrating 50 years of flame retardants: Exolit™ AP leads the way to a more sustainable future
In 2025, Clariant is proud to celebrate a significant milestone: 50 years of Exolit AP flame retardants protecting lives and property around the world. Based on advanced ammonium polyphosphate (APP) technology, these pioneering flame retardants have become the industry benchmark in a wide range of applications, including intumescent coatings, fire barrier sealing systems, thermoset composites for e-mobility battery housings and coatings, rigid polyisocyanurate (PIR) insulation foams and more. As Clariant marks this golden anniversary, it is not just celebrating past achievements but actively shaping the future of fire protection.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Clariant AG
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