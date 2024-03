Celebrating five successful years of ESG Index Derivatives

Since then, we have continuously expanded our product offering. Now, our exchange is the global cornerstone for ESG index liquidity. Our product range includes ESG Index Derivatives well known benchmarks such as STOXX® Europe 600, EURO STOXX 50®, DAX®, MSCI World and MSCI Emerging Markets. In January, we further diversified our offering by launching five additional futures on Socially Responsible Investing (SRI) indices, underlining our commitment to the diverse needs of investors. These derivatives, calculated by STOXX and MSCI, our valued strategic partners, will appeal to new user groups with strict ESG mandates, such as asset managers entrusted with endowment funds or foundations wishing to invest responsibly.Eurex is proud to be a leading liquidity pool for ESG benchmark derivatives, leading the way in volume and open interest. By year-end 2023, the total volume increased to almost 11 million contracts, representing an impressive total trading volume of EUR 205 billion since its inception in 2019. Our average daily trading volume increased to over 12,000 contracts in 2023, with the annual trading volume exceeding that of the previous year by a remarkable five percent.The appeal of our ESG Index Derivatives has attracted 110 active Eurex members worldwide, underlining the global reach and acceptance of our offering. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to advancing sustainable investment practices and fostering a thriving ecosystem for responsible investing.Zubin Ramdarshan, Head of Eurex Equity & Index Product Design, sees further potential for the upcoming years: "The impressive growth in the ESG sector reflects the strong demand for sustainability. With listed ESG Index Derivatives, more investors can easily manage their strategies and portfolios, making sustainable investing more efficient. These tools are crucial for transitioning to a responsible future marketplace." Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit Zum vollständigen Artikel