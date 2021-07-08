Celebrating new renewable energy infrastructure for Antigonish

ANTIGONISH, NS, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia. Communities across Canada are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Iain Rankin, Premier of Nova Scotia; and Her Worship Laurie Boucher, Mayor of the Town of Antigonish, highlighted the funding for the construction of a new solar farm in Antigonish. This project is part of an announcement made by the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast for three new solar farms in Nova Scotia.

The Antigonish component of the project consists of building a solar farm, also known as solar garden, in the Town of Antigonish. Once completed, the project will benefit the Town of Antigonish by producing 2.1 MW of renewable energy, providing equitable access to this energy and producing 50% of their own electricity needs from clean sources.

This overall project, including all three solar farms will produce approximately 10GWh of clean, on-peak energy within the towns' distribution zones with enough energy to power 1,000 homes per year.

The Government of Canada is investing $2.2 million in the solar farm in Antigonish through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $1.8 million, while the Town of Antigonish is contributing $1.4 million.

"The Community Solar Garden project will be a great addition to the Town of Antigonish's green infrastructure, adding to its existing renewable energy sources and taking them one step closer to becoming Canada's first net-zero community. I am proud to be a part of this nation leading climate change initiative and look forward to continuing my support for a sustainable future in Antigonish and across Canada."

Sean Fraser, Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and to the Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Nova Central, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This is a game changer. These projects will make the residents of Antigonish, Mahone Bay and Berwick big players in Nova Scotia's clean energy future. Nova Scotia is a national leader in fighting climate change, and transitioning to more renewable energy sources, like a solar garden, is a prime example of how community-led projects can have major positive impact on our environment."

The Honourable Iain Rankin, Premier of Nova Scotia

"As a town council, we can play a pivotal role in the fight against climate change. Support for initiatives like the community solar garden demonstrate council's commitment to environmental sustainability for Antigonish and the province of Nova Scotia. This project is part of the Town's ambitious green energy portfolio with AREA that creates an opportunity for local residents to become stewards of the environment in ways that are accessible and affordable."

Her Worship Laurie Boucher, Mayor, Town of Antigonish

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested over $920 million in 286 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested over in 286 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

