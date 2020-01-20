Celebrating Spring (Festival): Tokyo Takes Top Destinations Spot for Asian Travelers During Lunar New Year 2020

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo, Bangkok and Taipei are the top three destinations for travelers from across Asia to celebrate the Lunar New Year, according to data from Agoda, one of the world's fastest growing digital travel platforms. This year, Tokyo nudged Bangkok off pole position, steadily climbing the ranks from third place in 2018 to the top spot, while Taipei moves to third place.

In fact, Taiwan is a key destination this year, with four of the market's cities featuring in the top ten, Taipei (#3), Taichung (#4), Kaohsiung (#6) and Tainan (#9). Other favourite destinations to welcome the Lunar New Year include Seoul (#7) and Chiang Mai (#10).

Lunar New Year, also known as Spring Festival, sees the biggest global migration as revellers across the globe visit family and friends. Spending quality time with family and enjoying tasty treats for reunion dinners takes precedence during the Lunar New Year, making it a perfect time for the whole family to travel together. It is little wonder then, that Japan, Malaysia and Thailand secured top overall destinations for Asian travelers, to bring in the Lunar New Year -- each offering their own unique blend of mouth-watering eats, cultural experiences and shopping havens for every member in the family to enjoy.

Lunar New Year Travel Highlights by Market:

Travelers from China are flocking to Japan with Tokyo , Osaka and Sapporo the top international destination cities for Chinese travelers.

are flocking to with , and the top international destination cities for Chinese travelers. Japan is the number one country for travelers from Thailand this Spring Festival, with eight of the top 10 cities in Japan .

is the number one country for travelers from this Spring Festival, with eight of the top 10 cities in . Meanwhile, Japanese travelers are heading to more tropical destinations this Lunar New Year -- Thailand's Bangkok , Pattaya and Chiang Mai scooping 1 st , 3 rd and 9 th spots respectively while Singapore , Cebu and Honolulu come in 7 th , 8 th and 10 th . Meanwhile Seoul moves up from 4 th in 2019 to 2 nd spot for this year.

travelers are heading to more tropical destinations this Lunar New Year -- , Pattaya and scooping 1 , 3 and 9 spots respectively while , Cebu and come in 7 , 8 and 10 . Meanwhile moves up from 4 in 2019 to 2 spot for this year. South Korean travelers are also heading for beach destinations to celebrate 'Seollal' with top ten entries including Nha Trang (#3), Da Nang (#4), (in Vietnam ), Cebu (#6) (in Philippines ), Guam (#8) (in Micronesia ) and Bali (#10) (in Indonesia ).

travelers are also heading for beach destinations to celebrate 'Seollal' with top ten entries including (#3), (#4), (in ), Cebu (#6) (in ), (#8) (in ) and (#10) (in ). Malaysia , Indonesia and Thailand are the main beneficiaries from Singapore travelers this Lunar New Year, while Batam, Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur scoop the top three cities' titles.

, and are the main beneficiaries from travelers this Lunar New Year, while Batam, Johor Bahru and scoop the top three cities' titles. Travelers from Taiwan are heading to international destinations to celebrate the Spring Festival are flocking to Japan with 7 of the top 10 top destinations within the country. South Korea's Seoul (#6) and Busan (#9) are also winners this year.

are heading to international destinations to celebrate the Spring Festival are flocking to with 7 of the top 10 top destinations within the country. (#6) and (#9) are also winners this year. Vietnamese travelers celebrate 'Tet Nguen Dan' (or Tet), and this year, once again, travelers seeking international destinations are heading to the bustling cosmopolitan cities Bangkok (#1), Singapore (#2), Taipei (#3) to celebrate.

travelers celebrate 'Tet Nguen Dan' (or Tet), and this year, once again, travelers seeking international destinations are heading to the bustling cosmopolitan cities (#1), (#2), (#3) to celebrate. Malaysia , the second most visited country for travelers from across Asia this Lunar New Year, also scoops five of the top 10 international destinations for Indonesian travelers -- Kuala Lumpur (#1), Genting Highlands (#4), Penang (#6), Johor Bahru (#8), and Kuching (#9).

, the second most visited country for travelers from across this Lunar New Year, also scoops five of the top 10 international destinations for travelers -- (#1), Genting Highlands (#4), (#6), Johor Bahru (#8), and Kuching (#9). Malaysian travelers heading for international shores are choosing neighbouring Thailand for five of its top destination cities (Hat Yai, #1; Bangkok , #2; Krabi, #3; Phuket , #4; and Koh Lipe , #10).

Top 10 Lunar New Year Destinations for travelers across Asia in 2020 (Agoda) 2018 2019 2020 Top Countries Malaysia Japan Japan Thailand Malaysia Malaysia Japan Thailand Thailand Top Cities Bangkok Bangkok Tokyo Kuala Lumpur Tokyo Bangkok Tokyo Kuala Lumpur Taipei Taipei Taipei Taichung Malacca Taichung Osaka Osaka Kaohsiung Kaohsiung Seoul Osaka Seoul Manila Malacca Kuala Lumpur Taichung Hong Kong Tainan Singapore Penang Chiang Mai

Notes to editors

Agoda booking data from origin markets across Asia was collated for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 Lunar New Year dates:

16 - 17 February 2018

5 - 6 February 2019

25 - 26 January 2020

A Lunar New Year animated video and additional country breakdowns can be found in the Agoda Press Room.

About Agoda

Agoda is one of the world's fastest growing online travel booking platforms. From its beginnings as an e-commerce start-up based in Singapore in 2005, Agoda has grown to offer a global network of over 2.5 million properties in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, offering travelers easy access to a wide choice of luxury and budget hotels, apartments, homes and villas to suit all budgets and travel occasions.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 5,000 staff in more than 30 countries. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 38 languages.

For more information, please contact press@agoda.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200117/2695592-1-a

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190925/2590363-1LOGO

SOURCE Agoda