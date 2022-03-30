Celebrating the Delivery of VistaJet’s 10th, and Bombardier’s 100th, Global 7500 Business Jet in Another Milestone for the Industry Flagship

VistaJet now owns 10% of the world’s Global 7500 fleet

A milestone moment: VistaJet now offers a fleet of 10 Global 7500 business jets following Bombardier’s 100th delivery of the aircraft;



VistaJet continues to expand its fleet globally, and now manages 10% of all the world’s Global 7500 aircraft;

Celebration marks the strong relationship between two pillars of business aviation who are providing unparalleled aircraft to a growing client base;

Bombardier’s Global 7500 expands VistaJet’s ultra-long haul fleet and reinforces its confidence in the outlook for business jet travel in 2022 and beyond.



MONTRÉAL, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, and leading aircraft manufacturer, Bombardier, celebrated a milestone delivery of the industry flagship Global 7500 aircraft.

The celebration, taking place at Bombardier’s Laurent Beaudoin Completion Centre in Montréal on March 29, marks Bombardier’s 100th delivery of the ultra-long-range smooth-flying jet, and VistaJet’s 10th, making it the largest operator of Global 7500 aircraft in the world. The event underscores the long-time relationship between the two brands and demonstrates the success of this unparalleled business jet. VistaJet plans to welcome up to a total of 17 Global 7500 aircraft into its fleet by the end of 2022.

Thomas Flohr, VistaJet’s Founder and Chairman comments: "We are extremely proud of this landmark moment with Bombardier, as we grow our Global 7500 fleet and meet the growing demand for ultra-long-range solutions. VistaJet is committed to a sustainable aviation future and supporting the global business industry with this expansion. Our enhanced product offering onboard the Global 7500 also guarantees that our clients, whether business or leisure travelers, are given the best and most seamless flying experience. We look forward to welcoming more Members and supporting the business world as our growing fleet of Global 7500 aircraft opens a new era for long-haul private travel.”



Éric Martel, Bombardier’s President and Chief Executive Officer adds: "I am thrilled to celebrate the 100th delivery of the Global 7500 aircraft with our valued customer, VistaJet. VistaJet recognized early on that this aircraft would transform the business jet industry, and the enormous success of Bombardier’s Global 7500 in transforming the private aviation industry. I would like to thank our teams in Montréal, Toronto and Wichita for designing, building and testing this amazing feat of technology. It’s thanks to their talent and dedication that this aircraft has raised the bar for excellence in this sector.”

With an industry-leading range of over 7,700nm, the Bombardier Global 7500 aircraft opens up global access in long haul private travel. VistaJet’s unparalleled network gives the Global 7500 business jet the space to operate at its peak and opens an extended world of non-stop possibilities for its Members. With VistaJet, passengers can travel long-haul on the Global 7500 to 187 countries worldwide, unlocking access to 96% of the world and some of the most hard-to-reach areas in a single flight.

VistaJet’s Global 7500 fleet has already completed a number of incredible non-stop flights, including São Paulo to the Maldives (15 hours 43 minutes flight time), Los Angeles to Hong Kong (14 hours 50 minutes), St Maarten to the Seychelles (14 hours 45 minutes), Phuket to Vancouver (13 hours 50 minutes), Liège to Jakarta (13 hours 30 minutes), Honolulu to Helsinki (13 hours 30 minutes) and many from the Middle East — including Abu Dhabi to Washington DC (13 hours 50 minutes), Abu Dhabi to Sydney (13 hours 30 minute flight time) and Abu Dhabi to New York (13 hours 10 minutes).

Bombardier’s Global 7500 aircraft is the first business jet with an Environmental Product Declaration, offering complete transparency on its performance. It flies at a higher altitude (up to 51,000ft) than commercial jets, where the air is thinner, thus allowing the aircraft to fly faster while burning less fuel. This aligns with VistaJet’s commitment to become the first carbon neutral business aviation company by 2025.

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company. On its fleet of over 80 silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world.

Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere.



VistaJet is part of Vista Global Holding (Vista) — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.



Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and an Australian facility opening in 2022.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company's robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and an Australian facility opening in 2022.



Bombardier, Global and Global 7500 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

