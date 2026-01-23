HydroGen Aktie
WKN DE: A0MKT1 / ISIN: US44887Q1085
|
23.01.2026 16:55:55
Celebrating Today’s Milestone with Galp: Advancing Hydrogen in Europe
We’re proud to share today’s milestone in our collaboration with Galp, marking significant progress on the electrolyzer installation at the Sines Refinery and an important step forward for hydrogen production in Portugal and across Europe.Congratulations to the Galp and Plug teams whose expertise, partnership, and execution helped make this achievement possible.Plug is supporting this project with its GenEco electrolyzer technology, helping enable large-scale green hydrogen production that will contribute to decarbonizing industrial operations and accelerating Europe’s energy transition.Learn more about today’s announcement and Plug’s role here:Plug Power Completes Installation of 100 MW GenEco Electrolyzer Units at Galp’s Sines RefineryBelow, you can read Galp’s full press release for additional details on the project, its impact, and what this milestone represents for the hydrogen ecosystem. We’ve also included additional on-site photos highlighting the progress of the project.We look forward to continuing this strong partnership and building momentum together.Galp installs 10th electrolyser at the Sines 100 MW Green Hydrogen projectThis green hydrogen production unit will be the largest in Europe when it starts operating, expectedly in the second half of 2026.The project positions the Sines Refinery as one of the best positioned in the transformation of the European energy sector.Galp completed the installation of the ten electrolysis modules, each with a 10MW capacity, which, together, make up the new green hydrogen production unit under construction at the Sines Refinery, the largest of its kind in Europe when it enters operation, in the second half of this year.With a combined capacity of 100 MW, the unit will enable production of up to 15,000 tons of renewable hydrogen per year, replacing 20% of the grey hydrogen currently used in Galp’s refinery operations. This substitution will allow a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of around 110,000 tonnes per year (Scope 1 and 2, CO₂e).“With this pioneering project, Galp is closer to producing green hydrogen at an industrial scale — a historic moment for European refining and a demonstration of the growing strategic importance of Sines within the Iberian energy system,” said Ronald Doesburg, Executive Board Member responsible for Galp’s industrial activities. “It is also a key step in the development of a new generation of low-carbon fuels that will enable the decarbonisation of activities that cannot be electrified,” he added.The GenEco modules, developed by US-based Plug Power Inc., are manufactured in the United Arab Emirates and transported by sea to Sines. The installation of each 42-tonne module is carried out with the support of two cranes and a team of 12 people.The decision to build this electrolysis unit was taken in September 2023, together with the decision to move forward with an HVO/SAF production unit, representing a combined investment of €650 million. This investment will enable Galp to produce low-carbon fuels for aviation, maritime and road transport.GalpMedia Relations | Diogo Sousa, Pedro Marques Pereira, Gonçalo Venânciogalp.press@galp.comThe post Celebrating Today’s Milestone with Galp: Advancing Hydrogen in Europe appeared first on Plug Power.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei RSS Importer
