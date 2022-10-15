NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-

15.10.2022 05:11:00

Celebrities Come out to Celebrate the Launch of Peruvian Connection and Legendary Editor Glenda Bailey's PC x GB Winter 2022 Collection at an Intimate Event on the Upper East Side

WHAT:

On Thursday, October 13, Peruvian Connection Founder Annie Hurlbut Zander and Legendary Editor Glenda Bailey hosted a private cocktail and store preview to celebrate the launch of their PC x GB Winter 2022 capsule collection and opening of the brand's limited pop-up on Madison Avenue.




High profile guests included acclaimed actress and fashion enthusiast Demi Moore, a close friend of Bailey's who sported a luxe look from the collection, and renowned Scottish actor Alan Cumming, a close friend of Moore's.




Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins, known worldwide for her exceptional mezzo-soprano voice, joined in the celebration.


Australian-born journalist and former editor of InStyle magazine, Laura Brown, was also in attendance along with American author, fashion blogger, and humor writer Leandra Medine Cohen.




The capsule collection features 74 items ranging from cozy Alpaca knits and stunning shearling coats to modern silhouettes spanning across tops, pullovers, dresses, and trousers. The majority of the collection was developed in small batch production with Peruvian Connection's partners in Peru, many of which the artisan brand has collaborated with for decades.




Items range in price from $88 to $1,450 and are available for purchase now at the limited pop-up on Madison Avenue as well as online at pcxgb.com and in the brand's seven retail stores beginning on October 15.



WHEN:

Thursday, October 13 at 5pm



WHERE:

Peruvian Connection Eastside Pop-Up


1070 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10028                  



IMAGES:

Click here to access downloadable imagery from the event.*


Click here to access high resolution catalog images of the collection.


Click here to access individual silhouette images of the collection.


*Event imagery by Patrick McMullan



Contact:
Kathleen Ruiz
KRW Consulting
646.533.4150
kruiz@krwconsultingnyc.com

Glenda Bailey, Alan Cumming and Demi Moore attend the Launch of the Peruvian Connection x Glenda Bailey Winter 2022 Collection

/PRNewswire -- Oct. 14, 2022/

Peruvian Connection Founder Annie Hurlbut Zander, Demi Moore and Glenda Bailey

SOURCE Peruvian Connection

