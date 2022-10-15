Celebrities Come out to Celebrate the Launch of Peruvian Connection and Legendary Editor Glenda Bailey's PC x GB Winter 2022 Collection at an Intimate Event on the Upper East Side

On Thursday, October 13, Peruvian Connection Founder Annie Hurlbut Zander and Legendary Editor Glenda Bailey hosted a private cocktail and store preview to celebrate the launch of their PC x GB Winter 2022 capsule collection and opening of the brand's limited pop-up on Madison Avenue.

High profile guests included acclaimed actress and fashion enthusiast Demi Moore , a close friend of Bailey's who sported a luxe look from the collection, and renowned Scottish actor Alan Cumming, a close friend of Moore's.

Australian-born journalist and former editor of InStyle magazine, Laura Brown , was also in attendance along with American author, fashion blogger, and humor writer Leandra Medine Cohen.



