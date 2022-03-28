|
28.03.2022 18:44:00
Celink Offers New, Convenient Online Option for Senior Borrowers to Sign Occupancy Certificates Electronically
LANSING, Mich., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celink, the nation's leading reverse mortgage subservicer, is offering reverse mortgage borrowers the option of signing their annual occupancy certificates online, saving time and offering a more secure alternative to the mail-based process. This enhancement complies with the E-Sign Act and HUD's Mortgagee Letter 2014-03. After logging into Celink's Borrower Portal, eligible senior borrowers who are due for occupancy certification are informed that they can perform the entire process electronically, offering them a convenient option to save time and money.
Within the first 30 days of its release, over 1,500 senior borrowers have taken advantage of this new feature and Celink is seeing the rate of participation grow daily. Thus far, the average age of borrowers using this new capability is 74 years old, with the oldest borrower electronically signing an occupancy certificate being over 100 years old.
The electronic signing feature is another way that Celink is expanding the online functionality offered through its popular Borrower Portal. Since its launch two years ago, Celink has added new features to help borrowers manage their accounts online, securely and 24/7. Through this convenient tool, borrowers can request Line of Credit advances, view and download loan statements, receive payoff quotes on active loans, and upload important documents they need to send to Celink. With E-Sign functionality, Celink is paving the way in providing new digital solutions to older adults.
Celink's CEO, Marion McDougall, stated "Many senior borrowers are used to the convenience of managing their financial accounts online. We have built the portal to deliver real-time access to important information about their loans. With the portal, we also improved the security of communication. Our technology investments aim to improve borrowers lives and increase their satisfaction."
About Celink
For almost two decades, Celink has been the nation's leading subservicer of reverse mortgage loans and is the subservicer of choice for the nation's largest reverse mortgage lenders. With operations in both Austin, TX and Lansing, MI, Celink is a Ginnie Mae-approved Participation Agent and Subcontract Servicer for the HMBS program as well as a Moody's approved servicer of reverse mortgages ("SQ2" rating). Celink utilizes an innovative servicing platform, ReverseServ Elite, which is fully scalable and supports numerous proprietary reverse mortgage products in addition to the HUD HECM program. For more information, visit www.celink.com.
