Cellcom Israel Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

First Quarter 2020 Highlights (compared to first quarter of 2019):

Total Revenues totaled NIS 892 million ( $250 million ) compared to NIS 928 million ( $260 million ) in the first quarter last year, a decrease of 3.9%

totaled ( ) compared to ( ) in the first quarter last year, a decrease of 3.9% Service revenues totaled NIS 682 million ( $191 million ) compared to NIS 678 million ( $190 million ) in the first quarter last year, an increase of 0.6%

totaled ( ) compared to ( ) in the first quarter last year, an increase of 0.6% Operating income totaled NIS 18 million ( $5 million ) compared to NIS 9 million ( $3 million ) in the first quarter last year, an increase of 100%

totaled ( ) compared to ( ) in the first quarter last year, an increase of 100% Loss totaled NIS 43 million ( $12 million ) compared to NIS 16 million ( $4 million ) in the first quarter last year, an increase of 169%

totaled ( ) compared to ( ) in the first quarter last year, an increase of 169% Adjusted EBITDA 1 totaled NIS 244 million ( $68 million ) compared to NIS 224 million ( $63 million ) in the first quarter last year, an increase of 8.9%

totaled ( ) compared to ( ) in the first quarter last year, an increase of 8.9% Net cash flow from operating activities totaled NIS 240 million ( $67 million ) compared to NIS 303 million ( $85 million ) in the first quarter last year, a decrease of 20.8%

totaled ( ) compared to ( ) in the first quarter last year, a decrease of 20.8% Free cash flow1 totaled NIS 57 million ( $16 million ) compared to NIS 46 million ( $13 million ) in the first quarter last year, an increase of 23.9%

[1]Please see "Use of Non-IFRS financial measures" section in this press release.

[2]As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard IFRS 16, Leases. The effects of applying the standard in the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 66 million and NIS 63 million in Adjusted EBITDA respectively, an increase of NIS 75 million and NIS 74 million in Cash flows from operating activities respectively.

Avi Gabbay, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, referred to the results of the first quarter of 2020:

"In the first quarter we surpassed the crisis in our relations with the employees' representatives, which enabled us to take steps to improve our service to our customers and operational excellence and to take quick steps to mitigate some of the adverse effects of the Corona virus crisis.

In addition, we have signed a binding memorandum of understanding for the acquisition of Golan Telecom and we are acting vigorously to obtain the required regulatory approvals.

I believe that the proactive steps we are taking will enable the Company to cope with the Corona crisis and enter 2021 as a better and more focused company."

Shlomi Fruhling, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, said:

"The first quarter of 2020 has been characterized by continued competition in the mobile sector while the fixed line sector continued to grow. Quarterly results were partially affected by the Corona pandemic. We expect a greater impact to be seen in the second quarter, and we expect the crisis to continue to adversely affect the Company's results through this year.

The crisis adversely affected revenues from roaming services of customers travelling overseas as well as roaming services of tourists traveling to Israel. In addition, there was a decrease in the contribution of equipment sales as a result of the closing of service centers and points-of-sale during March. The Company's management has taken steps to reduce operating expenses during this period in order mitigate the impact of the decline in revenue.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA totaled NIS 244 million in the first quarter of 2020, up 9%. The adjusted EBITDA was positively impacted by NIS 28 million following a retrospective update of Bezeq's wholesale market tariffs by the Israeli Ministry of Communications, and this was partially offset by the negative impact of the Corona virus crisis.

Net financing expenses in the first quarter of 2020 totaled NIS 64 million. The increase in these expenses compared with the corresponding quarter last year was mainly due to losses in the Company's investment portfolio, which totaled NIS 37 million, as a result of market declines during the quarter. During April, some of these losses were offset due to the increases in securities prices in the capital markets.

Free cash flow for the first quarter of 2020 amounted to NIS 57 million, compared with NIS 46 million in the corresponding quarter last year. The increase in free cash flow was mainly due to a decrease in investments in fixed assets."

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (TASE: CEL) ("Cellcom Israel" or the "Company" or the "Group") announced today its financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

The Company reported that revenues for the first quarter of 2020 totaled NIS 892 million ($250 million); Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 totaled NIS 244 million ($68 million), or 27.4% of total revenues; loss for the first quarter of 2020 totaled NIS 43 million ($12 million). Basic loss per share for the first quarter of 2020 totaled NIS 0.29($0.08).

MAIN CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS:



Q1/2020 Q1/2019 Change% Q1/2020 Q1/2019

NIS million US$ million (convenience translation) Total revenues 892 928 (3.9)% 250 260 Operating Income 18 9 100% 5 3 Loss (43) (16) (168.8)% (12) (4) Free cash flow 57 46 23.9% 16 13 Adjusted EBITDA 244 224 8.9% 68 63 Adjusted EBITDA, as percent of total

revenues 27.4% 24.1% 13.7%





MAIN FINANCIAL DATA BY OPERATING SEGMENTS:



Cellular (*) Fixed-line (**) Consolidation

adjustments (***) Consolidated results NIS million Q1'20 Q1'19 Change % Q1'20 Q1'19 Change % Q1'20 Q1'19 Q1'20 Q1'19 Change % Total revenues 552 562 (1.8)% 381 409 (6.8)% (41) (43) 892 928 (3.9)% Service

revenues 396 404 (2.0)% 327 317 3.2% (41) (43) 682 678 0.6% Equipment

revenues 156 158 (1.3)% 54 92 (41.3)% - - 210 250 (16.0)% Adjusted

EBITDA 131 146 (10.3)% 113 78 44.9% - - 244 224 8.9% Adjusted

EBITDA, as

percent of total

revenues 23.7% 26.0% (8.8)% 29.7% 19.1% 55.5%



27.4% 24.1% 13.7%

(*) The segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services.

(**) The segment includes landline telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services.

(***) Include cancellation of inter-segment revenues between "Cellular" and "Fixed-line" segments.

FINANCIAL REVIEW (FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 COMPARED TO FIRST QUARTER OF 2019):

Revenues for the first quarter of 2020 decreased 3.9% totaling NIS 892 million ($250 million), compared to NIS 928 million ($260 million) in the first quarter last year. The decrease in revenues is attributed to a 16.0% decrease in equipment revenues, which was partially offset by a 0.6% increase in service revenues.

Service revenues in the first quarter of 2020 totaled NIS 682 million ($191 million), a 0.6% increase compared to NIS 678 million ($190 million) in the first quarter last year.

Service revenues in the cellular segment totaled NIS 396 million ($111 million) in the first quarter of 2020, a 2.0% decrease compared to NIS 404 million ($113 million) in the first quarter last year. This decrease resulted mainly from decrease of the Company's roaming services activities as a result of the Corona virus crisis and the ongoing erosion in the cellular prices as a result of the intense competition.

Service revenues in the fixed-line segment totaled NIS 327 million ($92 million) in the first quarter of 2020, a 3.2% increase compared to NIS 317 million ($89 million) in the first quarter last year. This increase resulted mainly from an increase in revenues from internet and TV services.

Equipment revenues totaled NIS 210 million ($59 million) in the first quarter of 2020, a 16.0% decrease compared to NIS 250 million ($70 million) in the first quarter last year. The decrease resulted mainly from a decrease in the amount of end user equipment sold in the fixed-line segment.

Cost of revenues totaled NIS 644 million ($181 million) in the first quarter of 2020, a 7.3% decrease compared to NIS 695 million ($195 million) in the first quarter last year. The decrease in cost of revenues resulted mainly from decrease in the costs related to the internet services in the fixed line segment as a result of retrospective update of Bezeq's wholesale market tariffs by the MOC which resulted in one time expenses in amount of NIS 28 million, and from a decrease in end user equipment sold in the fixed-line segment.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 totaled NIS 248 million ($70 million), a 6.4% increase compared to NIS 233 million ($65 million) in the first quarter of 2019. Gross profit margin for the first quarter of 2020 amounted to 27.8%, up from 25.1% in the first quarter of 2019.

Selling, Marketing, General and Administrative Expenses and Credit losses ("SG&A Expenses") for the first quarter of 2020 increased 2.6% to NIS 235 million ($66 million), compared to NIS 229 million ($64 million) in the first quarter of 2019. This increase is primarily a result of an increase in doubtful accounts expenses.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2020 increased 100.0% to NIS 18 million ($5 million) from NIS 9 million ($3 million) in the first quarter of 2019.

AdjustedEBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 increased 8.9% to NIS 244 million ($68 million), compared to NIS 224 million ($63 million) in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenues for the first quarter of 2020 totaled 27.4%, up from 24.1% in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA is attributed to a 44.9% increase in the fixed-line segment Adjusted EBITDA, which was partially offset by 10.3% a decrease in the cellular segment Adjusted EBITDA.

Cellular segment Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 totaled NIS 131 million ($37 million), compared to NIS 146 million ($41 million) in the first quarter last year, a decrease of 10.3%, which resulted mainly from a decrease in roaming services activities and a decrease in the contribution of end-user equipment sales following the closure of the frontal selling points and the reduction of their costs as a result of the Corona virus pandemic.

Fixed-line segment Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 totaled NIS 113 million ($32 million), compared to NIS 78 million ($22 million) in the first quarter last year, a 44.9% increase, which resulted mainly from a decrease in the costs related to the internet services in the fixed line segment as a result of retrospective update of wholesale services tariffs by the MOC which resulted in one time expenses in amount of NIS 28 million, as well as from transfer of subscribers from wholesale infrastructure to fiber infrastructure.

Financing expenses, net for the first quarter of 2020 increased by 137.0% and totaled NIS 64 million ($17 million), compared to NIS 27 million ($8 million) in the first quarter of 2019. The increase resulted mainly from losses in the Company's tradable investment portfolio due to the losses in the securities market in the first quarter of 2020 due to the Corona virus pandemic, compared to a profit in the Company's tradable investment portfolio due to a rise in the securities market in the first quarter of 2019.

Loss for the first quarter of 2020 totaled NIS 43 million ($12 million), compared to NIS 16 million ($4 million) in the first quarter of 2019.

Basic loss per share for the first quarter of 2020 totaled NIS 0.29($0.08), compared to basic earnings per share of NIS 0.14($0.04) in the first quarter last year.

OPERATING REVIEW

Main Performance Indicators - Cellular segment:



Q1/2020 Q1/2019 Change (%) Cellular subscribers at the end

of period (in thousands) 2,747 2,853 (3.7)% Churn Rate for cellular

subscribers (in %) 8.8% 11.0% (20.0)% Monthly cellular ARPU (in NIS) 48.1 47.2 1.9%

Cellular subscriber base - at the end of the first quarter of 2020 the Company had approximately 2.747 million cellular subscribers. During the first quarter of 2020 the Company's cellular subscriber base increased by approximately 3 thousand net cellular subscribers.

Cellular Churn Rate for the first quarter of 2020 totaled to 8.8%, compared to 11.0% in the first quarter last year. As of the first quarter of 2020, the churn rate includes only the negative net churn of M2M subscribers, in order to eliminate changes that do not change the amount of lines held by the customers.

The monthly cellular Average Revenue per User ("ARPU") for the first quarter of 2020 totaled NIS 48.1($13.5), compared to NIS 47.2($13.2) in the first quarter last year. The increase in ARPU resulted mainly from erasing subscribers from the Company's cellular subscriber base at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

MAIN PERFORMANCE INDICATORS - FIXED-LINE SEGMENT:



Q1/2020 Q1/2019 Change (%) Internet infrastructure field -

subscribers (households) at the

end of period (in thousands) 279 278 0.4% TV field - subscribers at the

end of period (in thousands) 246 227 8.4%

In the first quarter of 2020, the Company's subscriber base in the internet infrastructure field increased by approximately one thousand net households, and the Company's subscriber base in the TV field decreased by approximately 12 thousand net subscribers. The decrease in the TV field subscribers results from changing the counting method. As of the beginning of the first quarter of 2020, the Company changed the counting method in the way that subscribers with Cellcom tv light application will be counted only when they activate the service. The Company applied the change retroactively, and as a result, the company erased approximately 14 thousands subscribers from its active customer base.

FINANCING AND INVESTMENT REVIEW

Cash Flow

Free cash flow for the first quarter of 2020, totaled NIS 57 million ($16 million), compared to NIS 46 million ($13 million) in the first quarter of 2019, a 23.9% increase. The increase in free cash flow, resulted mainly from decrease in payments to end user equipment suppliers and investments in fixed assets.

Total Equity

Total Equity as of March 31, 2020 amounted to NIS 1,867 million ($524 million) primarily consisting of undistributed accumulated retained earnings of the Company.

Cash Capital Expenditures in Fixed Assets and Intangible Assets and others

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company invested NIS 118 million ($33 million) in fixed assets and intangible assets and others (including, among others, investments in the Company's communications networks, information systems, software and TV set-top boxes and capitalization of part of the customer acquisition costs as a result of IFRS 15), compared to NIS 184 million ($52 million) in the first quarter 2019.

Dividend

On May 20, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors decided not to declare a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2020. In making its decision, the board of directors considered the Company's dividend policy and business status and decided not to distribute a cash dividend at this time, given the intensified competition and its adverse effect on the Company's results of operations, and in order to strengthen the Company's balance sheet. The board of directors will re-evaluate its decision in future quarters. No future dividend declaration is guaranteed and is subject to the Company's board of directors' sole discretion, as detailed in the Company's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019 on Form 20-F dated March 23, 2020, or the 2019 Annual Report, under "Item 8 - Financial Information – A. Consolidated Statements and Other Financial Information - Dividend Policy".

Debentures, Material Loans and Financial Liabilities

For information regarding the Company's outstanding debentures as of March 31, 2020, see "Disclosure for Debenture Holders" section in this press release.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 AND SUBSEQUENT TO THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

Update On The Corona Virus And Implications

As previously announced, the Company's results for the first quarter of 2020 reflect the negative effects of the Corona virus pandemic on the Company's roaming services and end-user equipment sales as well as on the Company's investment portfolio which recorded a loss of NIS 37 million (which was partly off-set in April 2020). The Company's FCF as of March 31, 2020 was not affected by the Corona virus.

As previously announced, the Company expects its roaming services to continue to be materially adversely affected by the Corona virus pandemic through 2020, as well as its end-user equipment during the second quarter of 2020 and thereafter, to the extent and for as long as the Corona virus limitations are maintained and affecting such sales, as well as lingering effects on the economy.

For additional details see the Company's 2019 Annual Report under Item 3. Risk Factors – The Corona Virus may adversely affect our results of operations" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects – A. Operating Results - Overview – General".

Changes to the Board of Directors and Management

In March 2020, following Mr. Ami Erel's resignation from office as a chairman of the Board of Directors, the Company's board of directors appointed Mr. Doron Cohen as a director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, until the Company's next general shareholders meeting.

Mr. Cohen has served as the Company's chairman and as CEO of DIC and as a director of Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. since March 2020, as a director of Shufersal Ltd. and Epsilon Investment House Ltd. since April 2020, as chairman of the board and founding partner at Credito since 2015, as an external director of Lachish Industries since 2014 and as the president of the Israeli Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) since 2013 and until May 2020. In addition, Mr. Cohen serves as a member of the committees of nominations and service of the Civil Service Commission and a Chairman of the board of ORT Braude College of Engineering. From 2015 to 2019, Mr. Cohen served as chairman of the board and CEO of IBC, from 2011 to 2013 as Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Finance and from 2009 to 2012 as the Director General of the Israeli Governmental Companies Authority. Mr. Cohen is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a B.A. in economics and accounting from the Tel-Aviv University and an M.A. in law, from the Bar-Ilan University

In April 2020, Mr. Eran Saar resigned his office as director of the Company, following termination of his office as CEO of the Company's indirect controlling shareholder.

In May 2020, the Company's board of directors appointed Mr. Aron Kaufman as a director of the Company, until the Company's next general shareholders meeting. Mr. Kaufman nominated Mr. Saul Zang as his alternate director.

Mr. Aaron Kaufman has served as CEO of IDB Development Corporation Ltd., or IDBD, Chairman of Modi'in Energy LP (and director since 2019), director of Mehadrin Ltd., IDB Tourism (2009) Ltd. and Israir Tourism and Aviation Ltd. since 2020, member of the committee of IDB fund for the Community since 2019, Director of private companies of IDBD group since 2017, VP Legal Counsel of Discount Investment Corporation Ltd., or DIC, director of IDB Group Investments USA Inc. and director of private Companies of DIC group since 2016. From 2015 to 2020 he also served as VP Legal Counsel of IDBD. From 2005 to 2015 Mr. Kaufman was a partner in the law firm of Epstein, Homsky, Asnat and Co. Mr. Kaufman holds an LL.B from the Tel-Aviv University.

Mr. Saul Zang has served as First Vice-Chairman of the Board of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. , first Vice-Chairman of the Board of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. , first Vice-Chairman of the Board of Cresud S.A.C.I.F y A , second vice-Chairman of Consultores Assets Management SA, Vice Chairman of Consultores Venture Capital Uruguay S.A., Vice-Chairman of Ritelco SA, Vice Chairman of Tyrus SA, Vice Chairman of Inversiones Financieras Del Sur SA, Vice Chairman of Elron Electronic Industries Ltd., director of BrasilAgro Companhia de Propriedades Agrícolas, IFIS Limited, Banco Hipotecario S.A., Dolphin Fund Ltd., Dolphin IL Investment Ltd., Consultores Venture Capital Ltd, Dolphin Investment (Gibraltar) Ltd., Dolphin Netherlands BV, Austral Gold Ltd., Bacs Banco de Credito Y Securitizacion S.A., IRSA Foundation, Discount Investment Corporation Ltd., IDB Development Corporation Ltd., Property and Building Corporation Ltd., Bayside Land Corporation Ltd, member of the committee of IDB fund for the Community, and director of additional private corporations. Mr. Zang holds an LL.B. from Buenos Aires University.

In May 2020, the Company's board of directors appointed Mr. Samy Bakalash as a director of the Company, until the Company's next general shareholders meeting. Mr. Bakalash was nominated to the board by the Company's employees, as per the February 2020 collective employment agreement.

Mr. Bakalash has served as CEO of Bakalsah consulting and investment, as a chairman of Ayalon financial solutions Ltd., as a director of Kibbutz Ramat Rachel's holding company, the Israeli governmental company for tourism and various private companies, as member of the Oil Board in the Israeli Energy office, public representative in several committees in the Tel-Aviv courts and Ranana municipality and lectures on the capital market and corporate governance in several colleges, since 2010. Prior to that, Mr. Bakalash served as a director in various companies in the finance sector and Chirman of KLA education fund and held various CEO and CFO positions. Mr. Bakalash is a Certified Public Accountant and holds an LL.B and B.A. in accounting from the Tel-Aviv University and a B.A. in business management (finance) and economics, from the Bar-Ilan University.

In May 2020, Mr. Amos Maor, the Company's VP of Sales and Service and Mr. Shlomi Fruling, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, announced their intention to resign from office in the near term.

For additional details see the Company's annual report on Form 20-F dated March 23, 2020 under "Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees – A. Directors and Senior Management" and "–D. Employees".

Results of Securities Offering In Israel

In May 2020, The Company concluded a public tender for units including its Series L debentures and Series 4 options to purchase its ordinary shares. The Company issued an aggregate of 222,000,000 Series L debentures and 2,220,000 Series 4 Options for an immediate total net consideration of approximately NIS 200 million.

In addition, Standard & Poor's Maalot reaffirmed an ilA/negative rating for such offering of debentures of up to NIS 222,000,000 principal amount.

For additional details see the Company's current reports on Form 6-K dated May 6, 10, 11 and 12, 2020.

The offering described in this press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities. The offering described in this press release was made only in Israel and only to residents of Israel. The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and will not be offered or sold in the United States.

Extension Of Series 3 Options Exercise Period

In March 2020, the Economic Division of the Tel Aviv District Court granted the Company's motion, and extended the exercise period of the Company's Series 3 Options until June 30, 2020.

For additional details see the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed on March 23, 2020, under "Item 5B. Liquidity and Capital Resources – Issuances of equity securities" and the Company's current reports on Form 6-K dated March 25 and 26, 2020.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its approximately 2.747 million cellular subscribers (as at March 31, 2020) with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services for tourists in Israel and for its subscribers abroad, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular content and data services and other value-added services in the areas of music, video, mobile office etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates an LTE 4 generation network and an HSPA 3.5 Generation network enabling advanced high speed broadband multimedia services, in addition to GSM/GPRS/EDGE networks. Cellcom Israel offers Israel's broadest and largest customer service infrastructure including telephone customer service centers, retail stores, and service and sale centers, distributed nationwide. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel. Cellcom Israel's shares are traded both on the New York Stock Exchange (CEL) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (CEL). For additional information please visit the Company's website http://investors.cellcom.co.il.

Forward-Looking Statements

The following information contains, or may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, may include projections of the Company's future financial results, its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business. These statements are only predictions based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: changes to the terms of the Company's license, new legislation or decisions by the regulator affecting the Company's operations, new competition and changes in the competitive environment, the outcome of legal proceedings to which the Company is a party, particularly class action lawsuits, the Company's ability to maintain or obtain permits to construct and operate cell sites, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Unless noted specifically otherwise, the dollar denominated figures were converted to US$ using a convenience translation based on the New Israeli Shekel (NIS)/US$ exchange rate of NIS 3.565 = US$ 1 as published by the Bank of Israel for March 31, 2020.

Use of non-IFRS financial measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as income before financing income (expenses), net; other income (expenses), net (excluding expenses related to employee voluntary retirement plans and gain (loss) due to sale of subsidiaries); income tax; depreciation and amortization and share based payments. This is an accepted measure in the communications industry. The Company presents this measure as an additional performance measure as the Company believes that it enables us to compare operating performance between periods and companies, net of any potential differences which may result from differences in capital structure, taxes, age of fixed assets and related depreciation expenses. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for operating income, any other performance measures, or cash flow data, which were prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles as measures of profitability or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account debt service requirements, or other commitments, including capital expenditures, and therefore, does not necessarily indicate the amounts that may be available for the Company's use. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA as presented by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, due to differences in the way these measures are calculated. See the reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" in the press release.

Free cash flow is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as the net cash provided by operating activities (including the effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents) excluding a loan to Golan Telecom given by 2017, minus the net cash used in investing activities excluding short-term investment in tradable debentures and deposits and proceeds from sales of such debentures (including interest received in relation to such debentures) and its deposits, and from 2020, with the initial application of IFRS 16, lease payments are also deducted which are presented in financing activity. See "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" below.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (An Israeli Corporation)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)













Convenience















translation















into US dollar







March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,



2019

2020

2020

2019



NIS millions

US$ millions

NIS millions

















Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

1,031

807

226

1,006 Current investments, including derivatives

410

431

121

473 Trade receivables

1,176

1,109

311

1,142 Current tax assets

10

4

1

3 Other receivables

74

70

20

69 Inventory

85

72

20

66

















Total current assets

2,786

2,493

699

2,759

















Trade and other receivables

853

747

210

782 Property, plant and equipment, net

1,647

1,391

390

1,432 Intangible assets and others, net

1,305

1,287

361

1,294 Investments in equity accounted investees

-

151

42

150 Right-of-use assets, net and Investment property

771

697

196

745

















Total non- current assets

4,576

4,273

1,199

4,403

















Total assets

7,362

6,766

1,898

7,162

















Liabilities















Current maturities of debentures and of loans from

financial institutions

618

323

91

509 Current tax liabilities

-

6

2

6 Current maturities of lease liabilities

217

213

60

226 Trade payables and accrued expenses

744

625

175

687 Provisions

108

96

27

99 Other payables, including derivatives

228

272

76

299

















Total current liabilities

1,915

1,535

431

1,826

















Long-term loans from financial institutions

400

263

73

300 Debentures

2,692

2,513

705

2,511 Long-term lease liabilities

560

494

139

533 Provisions

20

22

6

22 Other long-term liabilities

5

3

1

4 Liability for employee rights upon retirement, net

14

19

5

19 Deferred tax liabilities

95

50

14

60

















Total non- current liabilities

3,786

3,364

943

3,449

















Total liabilities

5,701

4,899

1,374

5,275

















Equity attributable to owners of the Company















Share capital

1

2

1

2 Share premium

325

643

180

623 Receipts on account of share options

10

21

5

24 Capital reserves

-

2

1

- Retained earnings

1,323

1,197

336

1,236 Non-controlling interest

2

2

1

2

















Total equity

1,661

1,867

524

1,887

















Total liabilities and equity

7,362

6,766

1,898

7,162

Cellcom Israel Ltd.

(An Israeli Corporation)





Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Unaudited)

















Convenience

















translation

















into US dollar









Three-month

period ended

March 31,

Three- month period ended

March 31,

Year ended

December 31,





2019

2020

2020

2019





NIS millions

US$ millions

NIS millions





















Revenues

928

892

250

3,708

Cost of revenues

(695)

(644)

(181)

(2,725)





















Gross profit

233

248

69

983





















Selling and marketing expenses

(158)

(145)

(41)

(610)

General and administrative expenses

(67) * (79)

(22)

(300) * Credit losses

(4) * (11)

(3)

(29) * Other income, net

5

5

1

(20)

Operating profit

9

18

4

24





















Financing income

18

9

3

49

Financing expenses

(45)

(73)

(20)

(193)

Financing expenses, net

(27)

(64)

(17)

(144)





















Share in losses of equity accounted investees

-

(5)

(1)

(10)





















Loss before taxes on income

(18)

(51)

(14)

(130)





















Tax benefit

2

8

2

23

Loss for the period

(16)

(43)

(12)

(107)

Attributable to:

















Owners of the Company

(16)

(43)

(12)

(107)

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

Loss for the period

(16)

(43)

(12)

(107)





















Loss per share

















Basic loss per share (in NIS)

(0.14)

(0.29)

(0.08)

(0.90)





















Diluted loss per share (in NIS)

(0.14)

(0.29)

(0.08)

(0.90)





















Weighted-average number of shares used

in the calculation of basic loss per share

(in shares)

116,196,729

148,058,844

148,058,844

118,376,455





















Weighted-average number of shares used in the calculation of diluted loss per share

(in shares)

116,196,729

148,058,844

148,058,844

118,376,455





















*Reclassified



















Cellcom Israel Ltd. (An Israeli Corporation)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)













Convenience















translation















into US dollar







Three-month

period ended

March 31,

Three- month

period ended

March 31,

Year ended

December 31,











2019

2020

2020

2019



NIS millions

US$ millions

NIS millions

















Cash flows from operating activities















Loss for the period

(16)

(43)

(12)

(107) Adjustments for:















Depreciation and amortization

214

220

62

898 Share based payments

-

4

1

8 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, intangible

assets and others

-

-

-

(8) Net change in fair value of investment property

-

2

1

6 Tax benefit

(2)

(8)

(2)

(23) Financing expenses, net

27

64

17

144 Other expenses

-

-

-

3 Share in losses of equity accounted investees

-

5

1

10

















Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Change in inventory

9

(6)

(2)

28 Change in trade receivables (including long-term amounts)

(16)

72

20

80 Change in other receivables (including long-term amounts)

13

(7)

(2)

13 Change in trade payables, accrued expenses and provisions

83

(47)

(13)

(27) Change in other liabilities (including long-term amounts)

(5)

(2)

-

23 Payments for derivative hedging contracts, net

(1)

(12)

(3)

(10) Income tax paid

(3)

(2)

(1)

(12) Income tax received

-

-

-

10 Net cash from operating activities

303

240

67

1,036

















Cash flows from investing activities















Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment

(127)

(66)

(19)

(324) Additions to intangible assets and others

(57)

(52)

(14)

(233) Acquisition of equity accounted investee

-

-

-

(16) Change in current investments, net

2

9

3

(49) Recepits from other derivative contracts, net

1

10

3

9 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and others

-

-

-

181 Grant of long-term loans to equity accounted investees

-

(3)

(1)

(141) Interest received

4

1

-

13 Net cash used in investing activities

(177)

(101)

(28)

(560)



Cellcom Israel Ltd. (An Israeli Corporation)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (cont`d)













Convenience















translation















into US dollar







Three-month

period ended

March 31,

Three- month

period ended

March 31,

Year ended

December 31,











2019

2020

2020

2019



NIS millions

US$ millions

NIS millions

















Cash flows from financing activities















Payments for derivative contracts, net

-

(1)

-

(2) Receipt of long-term loans from financial institutions

150

-

-

150 Payments for long-term loans from financial institutions

-

-

-

(212) Repayment of debentures

(308)

(223)

(63)

(504) Repurchase of own debentures

-

-

-

(10) Interest paid

(70) * (63)

(18)

(151) Equity offering

-

-

-

309 Proceeds from exercise of share options

-

17

5

4 Payment of principal of lease liabilities

(69) * (68)

(19)

(256)

















Net cash from (used in) financing activities

(297)

(338)

(95)

(672)

















Changes in cash and cash equivalents

(171)

(199)

(56)

(196)

















Cash and cash equivalents as at the beginning of the period

1,202

1,006

282

1,202

















Cash and cash equivalents as at the end of the period

1,031

807

226

1,006

* Reclassified

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (An Israeli Corporation)

Reconciliation for Non-IFRS Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

The following is a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:



Three-month period ended March 31, Year ended December 31,

2019 2020 Convenience translation into US dollar 2020 2019

NIS millions US$ millions NIS millions Loss...................................................... (16) (43) (12) (107) Tax benefit............................................ (2) (8) (2) (23) Financing income.................................. (18) (9) (3) (49) Financing expenses.............................. 45 73 20 193 Other income......................................... 1 2 1 10 Depreciation and amortization............... 214 220 62 898 Share of profit of equity accounted investees............................................... - 5 1 10 Share based payments......................... - 4 1 8 Adjusted EBITDA................................... 224 244 68 940







Free cash flow

The following table shows the calculation of free cash flow:



Three-month period ended March 31, Year ended December 31,

2019 2020 Convenience translation into US dollar 2020 2019

NIS millions US$ millions NIS millions Cash flows from operating

activities(*)........................................ 229 165 46 756 Cash flows from investing activities...... (177) (101) (28) (560) Purchase (Sale) of tradable

debentures and deposits (**)............ (6) (10) (3) 38 Investment in equity accounted

investees.......................................... - 3 1 157 Free cash flow...................................... 46 57 16 391

(*) Including the effects of exchange rate fluctuations in cash and cash equivalents and lease payments.

(**) Net of interest received in relation to tradable debentures.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (An Israeli Corporation)

Key financial and operating indicators

NIS millions unless otherwise stated Q1-2019 Q2-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2019 Q1-2020 FY-2019













Cellular service revenues 404 420 439 416 396 1,679 Fixed-line service revenues 317 312 311 318 327 1,258













Cellular equipment revenues 158 162 172 169 156 661 Fixed-line equipment revenues 92 63 47 69 54 271













Consolidation adjustments (43) (37) (41) (40) (41) (161) Total revenues 928 920 928 932 892 3,708













Cellular adjusted EBITDA 146 163 185 133 131 627 Fixed-line adjusted EBITDA 78 70 86 79 113 313 Total adjusted EBITDA 224 233 271 212 244 940













Operating profit (loss) 9 6 36 (27) 18 24 Financing expenses, net 27 52 31 34 64 144 Loss for the period (16) (35) (2) (54) (43) (107)













Free cash flow 46 55 234 56 57 391













Cellular subscribers at the end of period (in 000's) 2,853 2,745 2,767 2,744 2,747 2,744 Monthly cellular ARPU (in NIS) 47.2 51.9 53.2 50.5 48.1 50.7 Churn rate for cellular subscribers (%) 11.0% 11.3% 11.4% 11.3% 8.8% 48.8%

Cellcom Israel Ltd.

Disclosure for debenture holders as of March 31, 2020

Aggregation of the information regarding the debenture series issued by the Company (1), in million NIS

Series Original

Issuance

Date Principal

on the

Date of

Issuance As of 31.03.2020 As of 20.05.2020 Interest

Rate

(fixed) Principal Repayment

Dates Interest

Repayment

Dates (3) Linkage Trustee Contact Details Principal Balance on

Trade Linked

Principal

Balance Interest

Accumulated

in Books Debenture

Balance

Value in

Books (2) Market Value Principal

Balance on

Trade Linked

Principal

Balance From To H (4)(5)(6)** 08/07/14 03/02/15* 11/02/15* 949.624 721.714 682.930 3.373 686.303 701.506 721.714 686.361 1.98% 05.07.18 05.07.24 January-5

and July-5 Linked to CPI Mishmeret Trust Company Ltd. Rami Sebty. 48 Menachem Begin Rd. Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-6374355. I (4)(5)(6)** 08/07/14 03/02/15* 11/02/15* 28/03/16* 804.010 643.208 626.892 6.274 633.166 660.510 643.208 627.799 4.14% 05.07.18 05.07.25 January-5

and July-5 Not linked Mishmeret Trust Company Ltd. Rami Sebty. 48 Menachem Begin Rd. Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-6374355. J (4)(5) 25/09/16 103.267 103.267 103.695 0.602 104.297 97.959 103.267 103.823 2.45% 05.07.21 05.07.26 January-5 and July-5 Linked to CPI Mishmeret Trust Company Ltd. Rami Sebty. 48 Menachem Begin Rd. Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-6374355. K (4)(5)** 25/09/16 01/07/18* 10/12/18* 710.634 710.634 706.121 5.944 712.065 707.863 710.634 706.310 3.55% 05.07.21 05.07.26 January-5 and July-5 Not linked Mishmeret Trust Company Ltd. Rami Sebty. 48 Menachem Begin Rd. Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-6374355. L (4)(5)(7)(8)** 24/01/18 10/12/18* 12/05/20* 835.937 602.979 579.936 3.552 583.488 559.624 824.979 773.042 2.50% 05.01.23 05.01.28 January-5 Not linked Strauss Lazar Trust Company (1992) Ltd. Ori Lazar. 17 Yizhak Sadeh St., Tel Aviv. Tel: 03- 6237777. Total

3,403.472 2,781.802 2,699.574 19.745 2,719.319 2,727.462 3,003.802 2,897.335













Comments :

(1) For a summary of the terms of the Company's outstanding debentures see the Company's 2019 Annual Report under "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects - B. Liquidity and Capital Resources - Debt Service - Public Debentures". In the reporting period, the Company fulfilled all terms of the debentures and Indentures. Debentures financial covenants - as of March 31, 2020 the net leverage *** was 1.99. In the reporting period, no cause for early repayment occurred. (2) Including interest accumulated in the books. (3) Semi annual payments other than regarding Series L. (4) Regarding the debentures, the Company undertook not to create any pledge on its assets, as long as debentures or loans are not fully repaid, subject to certain exclusions. (5) Regarding the debentures - the Company has the right for early redemption under certain terms. (6) In February 2015, pursuant to an exchange offer of the Company's Series H and I debentures for a portion of the Company's outstanding Series D and E debentures, respectively, the Company exchanged approximately NIS 555 million principal amount of Series D debentures with approximately NIS 844 million principal amount of Series H debentures, and approximately NIS 272 million principal amount of Series E debentures with approximately NIS 335 million principal amount of Series I debentures. Series D and E debentures were fully repaid in July 2017 and in January 2017, respectively. (7) In December 2019, the Company repurchased Series L Debentures for approximately NIS 10 million. (8) In May 2020, after the end of the reporting period, the Company issued NIS 222 million principal amount of Debentures series L.

(*) On these dates additional debentures of the series were issued, the information in the table refers to the full series. (**) As of March 31, 2020, debentures Series H, I, K and L are material, which represent 5% or more of the total liabilities of the Company, as presented in the financial statements. (***) Net Leverage - the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, excluding one-time influences. Net Debt defined as credit and loans from banks and others, debentures and interest payable, net of cash and cash equivalents and current investments in tradable securities. The definition of net leverage refers to Adjusted EBITDA for a period of 12 consecutive months. Accordingly, the net leverage ratio above includes the effects of the new standard IFRS 16 (applied by the Company as of January 1, 2019) on the Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended in March 31, 2020. For details of the effects of IFRS 16 on the Company's results see footnote 2 on page 1 of this press release and note 2 F to the Company's financial statement for the period ended on December 31, 2019.

Cellcom Israel Ltd.

Disclosure for debenture holders as of March 31, 2020 (cont`d)

Debentures Rating Details *

Series Rating

Company Rating as of

31.03.2020 (1) Rating as of

20.05.2020 Rating assigned upon

issuance of the Series Recent date of rating

as of 20.05.2020 Additional ratings between original issuance and the recent date of rating as of 20.05.2020 (2)

Rating F S&P Maalot A A AA 05/2020 05/2012, 11/2012, 06/2013, 06/2014, 08/2014, 01/2015, 09/2015, 03/2016, 08/2016, 06/2017, 01/2018, 06/2018, 08/2018, 12/2018, 03/2019, 08/2019, 05/2020 AA,AA-,A+,A(2) H S&P Maalot A A A+ 05/2020 06/2014, 08/2014, 01/2015, 09/2015, 03/2016, 08/2016, 06/2017, 01/2018, 06/2018, 08/2018, 12/2018, 03/2019, 08/2019, 05/2020 A+,A(2) I S&P Maalot A A A+ 05/2020 06/2014, 08/2014, 01/2015, 09/2015, 03/2016, 08/2016, 06/2017, 01/2018, 06/2018, 08/2018, 12/2018, 03/2019, 08/2019, 05/2020 A+,A(2) J S&P Maalot A A A+ 05/2020 08/2016, 06/2017, 01/2018, 06/2018, 08/2018, 12/2018, 03/2019, 08/2019, 05/2020 A+,A(2) K S&P Maalot A A A+ 05/2020 08/2016, 06/2017, 01/2018, 06/2018, 08/2018, 12/2018, 03/2019, 08/2019, 05/2020 A+,A(2) L S&P Maalot A A A+ 05/2020 01/2018, 06/2018, 08/2018, 12/2018, 03/2019, 08/2019, 05/2020 A+,A(2)

(1) In August 2019, S&P Maalot updated the Company's rating outlook from an ""ilA+/negative" to an "ilA-/negative".

(2) In May 2012, S&P Maalot updated the Company's rating from an "ilAA/negative" to an "ilAA-/negative". In November 2012, S&P Maalot affirmed the Company's rating of "ilAA/negative". In June 2013, S&P Maalot updated the Company's rating from an "ilAA-/negative" to an "ilA+/stable". In June 2014, August 2014, January 2015, September 2015, March 2016, August 2016, June 2017, January 2018, June 2018, August 2018 and December 2018 S&P Maalot affirmed the Company's rating of "ilA+/stable". In March 2019, S&P Maalot updated the Company's rating outlook from an "ilA+/stable" to an "ilA+/negative". In August 2019, S&P Maalot updated the Company's rating outlook from an "ilA+/negative" to an "ilA/negative". For details regarding the rating of the debentures see the S&P Maalot report dated May 10, 2020, included in the Company's current report filled in the Israeli Securities Authority website ("MAGNA") on May 10, 2020. In May 2020, S&P Maalot affirmed the Company's rating of "ilA/negative".

* A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. Ratings may be subject to suspension, revision or withdrawal at any time, and each rating should be evaluated independently of any other rating.

Cellcom Israel Ltd.

Aggregation of the information regarding the Company's Material Loans (1), in million NIS

Loan Provision

Date Principal

Amount as of

31.03.2020 Interest

Rate (nominal) Principal Repayment Dates (annual payments) Interest Repayment

Dates (semi-annual

payments) Linkage From To



Loan from financial

institution (2)(3)(4)(5)(6) 06/2016 100 4.60% 30.06.18 30.06.21 Jun-30 and December- 31, commencing

December 31, 2016

through June 30, 2021 Not linked Loan from financial institution (2)(3)(4)(5)(6) 06/2017 150 5.10% 30.06.19 30.06.22 June-30 and December-31,

commencing

December 31, 2017

through June 30, 2022 Not linked Loan from bank (2)(3)(4)(5)(6) 03/2019 150 4.00% 31.03.21 31.03.24 March-31 and

September 30,

commencing

September 30, 2019

through March 31,

2024 Not linked Total

400











Comments :

(1) For a summary of the terms of the Company's loan agreements see the Company's 2019 Annual Report under "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects - B. Liquidity and Capital Resources - Other Credit Facilities" and the reference therein to "- Debt Service - Public Debentures". (2) In the reporting period, the Company fulfilled all terms of the loan agreements. (3) Loan agreements financial covenants - as of March 31, 2020 the net leverage* was 1.99. (4) In the reporting period, no cause for early repayment occurred. (5) In the loan agreements, the Company undertook not to create any pledge on its assets, as long as the loans are not fully repaid, subject to certain exclusions. (6) According to the loan agreements the Company may prepay the loans, subject to a prepayment fee.

(*) Net Leverage - the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, excluding one-time influences. Net Debt defined as credit and loans from banks and others, debentures and interest payable, net of cash and cash equivalents and current investments in tradable securities. The definition of net leverage refers to Adjusted EBITDA for a period of 12 consecutive months. Accordingly, the net leverage ratio above includes the effects of the new standard IFRS 16 (applied by the Company as of January 1, 2019) on the Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended in March 31, 2020. For details of the effects of IFRS 16 on the Company's results see footnote 2 on page 1 of this press release and note 2 F to the Company's financial statement for the period ended on December 31, 2019.

Cellcom Israel Ltd.

Summary of Financial Undertakings (according to repayment dates) as of March 31, 2020

a. Debentures issued to the public by the Company and held by the public, excluding such debentures held by the Company's parent company, by a controlling shareholder, by companies controlled by them, or by companies controlled by the Company, based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).



Principal payments Gross interest

payments

(without

deduction of tax) ILS linked to CPI ILS not linked to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year 114,154 80,394 - - - 80,749 Second year 167,522 218,668 - - - 72,047 Third year 167,522 308,585 - - - 60,231 Fourth year 167,522 308,585 - - - 46,168 Fifth year and on 208,365 1,033,806 - - - 62,714 Total 825,085 1,950,038 - - - 321,909

b. Private debentures and other non-bank credit, excluding such debentures held by the Company's parent company, by a controlling shareholder, by companies controlled by them, or by companies controlled by the Company, based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).



Principal payments Gross interest

payments (without

deduction of

tax) ILS linked to CPI ILS not linked to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year - 100,000 - - - 9,812 Second year - 100,000 - - - 4,955 Third year - 50,000 - - - 1,264 Fourth year - - - - - - Fifth year and on - - - - - - Total - 250,000 - - - 16,031

c. Credit from banks in Israel based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).



Principal payments Gross interest

payments

(without

deduction of

tax) ILS linked to CPI ILS not linked to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year - 37,500 - - - 5,991 Second year - 37,500 - - - 4,500 Third year - 37,500 - - - 3,000 Fourth year - 37,500 - - - 1,502 Fifth year and on - - - - - - Total - 150,000 - - - 14,993

d. Credit from banks abroad based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS) - None.

Cellcom Israel Ltd.

Summary of Financial Undertakings (according to repayment dates) as of March 31, 2020 (cont`d)

e. Total of sections a - d above, total credit from banks, non-bank credit and debentures based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).



Principal payments Gross interest

payments

(without

deduction of

tax) ILS linked to CPI ILS not linked to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year 114,154 217,894 - - - 96,553 Second year 167,522 356,168 - - - 81,502 Third year 167,522 396,085 - - - 64,496 Fourth year 167,522 346,085 - - - 47,670 Fifth year and on 208,365 1,033,806 - - - 62,714 Total 825,085 2,350,038 - - - 352,935

f. Out of the balance sheet Credit exposure based on the Company's "Solo" financial data - None.

g. Out of the balance sheet Credit exposure of all the Company's consolidated companies, excluding companies that are reporting corporations and excluding the Company's data presented in section f above (in thousand NIS) - None.

h. Total balances of the credit from banks, non-bank credit and debentures of all the consolidated companies, excluding companies that are reporting corporations and excluding Company's data presented in sections a - d above (in thousand NIS) - None.

i. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by the parent company or a controlling shareholder and balances of debentures offered by the Company held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder (in thousand NIS) - None.

j. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by companies held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder, which are not controlled by the Company, and balances of debentures offered by the Company held by companies held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder, which are not controlled by the Company (in thousand NIS).



Principal payments Gross interest

payments

(without

deduction of

tax) ILS linked to CPI ILS not linked to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year 16 7 - - - 259 Second year 349 488 - - - 246 Third year 349 1,019 - - - 220 Fourth year 349 1,019 - - - 181 Fifth year and on 1,223 4,250 - - - 311 Total 2,286 6,783 - - - 1,217

k. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by consolidated companies and balances of debentures offered by the Company held by the consolidated companies (in thousand NIS) - None.

