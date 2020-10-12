Cellcom Israel Ltd. Announces Appointment Of VP Business Development And CEO Of Golan Telecom

NETANYA, Israel, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (the "Company") announced today the appointment of Mr. Ilan Sigal as the Company's VP business development and as CEO of Golan Telecom (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) effective February 1, 2021.

Mr. Sigal has served as VP marketing of Pelephone communications Ltd., and VP marketing and business development of Yes - D.B.S Satellite Services (1998) Ltd. and Bezeq International Ltd. since January 2019 and from 2016 as VP marketing of Pelephone communications Ltd. From 2010 to 2016 he served as a marketing division manager of Bezeq, the Israeli Telecommunications Company Ltd. for the private and SOHO sectors and from 2007 to 2010 he served as its internet marketing department manager for the private sector. From 2004 to 2007 he served as a marketing department manager of Internet Gold-Golden Lines ltd. for the private sector. Mr. Sigal holds an M.B.A. from the Ono Academic College and a B.A. with major in communications and management, from the College of Management.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its approximately 2.734 million cellular subscribers (as at June 30, 2020) with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services for tourists in Israel and for its subscribers abroad, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular content and data services and other value-added services in the areas of music, video, mobile office etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates an LTE 4 generation network and an HSPA 3.5 Generation network enabling advanced high speed broadband multimedia services, in addition to GSM/GPRS/EDGE networks. Cellcom Israel offers Israel's broadest and largest customer service infrastructure including telephone customer service centers, retail stores, and service and sale centers, distributed nationwide. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel. Cellcom Israel's shares are traded both on the New York Stock Exchange (CEL) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (CEL).

