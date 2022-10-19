Cellebrite Enhances Guardian with Faster, First-to-Market Evidence Review Capabilities

The enhanced Cellebrite investigative evidence management solution further accelerates time to evidence, reduces backlogs, and empowers agencies to utilize resources more efficiently

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the release of the next generation of Cellebrite Guardian, which provides quicker time to evidence (TTE) as it loads evidence within just seconds of receipt and further simplifies workflows to accelerate time to justice.

The latest enhancements create increased flexibility for law enforcement and help them secure privacy as they are able to harness the power of the solution to simplify and streamline end-to-end processes and key pain points in the investigative workflow, including physical duplication, transportation of evidence, and time-consuming evidence review.

We expect Cellebrite Guardian will accelerate TTE by more than 5 times compared to traditional methods1, enabling agencies to go from collection to collaboration in 2 hours (total time spent on case) compared to the current average TTE of 11 hours. Cellebrite Guardian also allows agencies to use their resources more efficiently.

Without the restraints of limited duration of storage and access to extractions, Cellebrite Guardian puts the customer at the center, allowing them to better address numerous evidence management challenges no matter how big the case or how long it takes.

Upper Allen Township Police Department Lieutenant Brian Barnes stated, "One person solving the case just isn't the reality anymore. Modern investigations require team members from multiple disciplines, effectively collaborating, to bring justice to a victim. Often these cases involve digital evidence. Cellebrite Guardian is not only managing the critical relationship between investigator and examiner, but also ensuring that digital intelligence is immediately actionable regardless of hardware or skillset. Investigators reviewing phone extractions in a web browser, and quickly providing access to prosecutors via the cloud for instant review, forever changes the inefficient paradigm of yesterday."

"The faster review capabilities for Cellebrite Guardian are critical for accelerating the time to justice in any investigation,” said Todd Bailey, Vice President and Head of Investigation and Evidence Management Solutions at Cellebrite. "Previously, Guardian had transformed hours of manual review processes into minutes. With our latest release, we have sped up those minutes into mere seconds. This speed, in combination with Guardian's inbuilt flexibility, enables any agency to resolve cases faster.”

To learn more about Cellebrite Guardian, visit here .

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (NASDAQ: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document includes "forward looking statements” within the meaning of the "safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast,” "intend,” "seek,” "target,” "anticipate,” "will,” "appear,” "approximate,” "foresee,” "might,” "possible,” "potential,” "believe,” "could,” "predict,” "should,” "could,” "continue,” "expect,” "estimate,” "may,” "plan,” "outlook,” "future” and "project” and other similar expressions that predict, project or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward looking statements include estimated financial information. Such forward looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of Cellebrite’s business are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: Cellebrite’s ability to keep pace with technological advances and evolving industry standards; Cellebrite’s material dependence on the acceptance of its solutions by law enforcement and government agencies; real or perceived errors, failures, defects or bugs in Cellebrite’s DI solutions; Cellebrite’s failure to maintain the productivity of sales and marketing personnel, including relating to hiring, integrating and retaining personnel; uncertainties regarding the impact of macroeconomic and/or global conditions, including COVID-19 and military actions involving Russia and Ukraine; intense competition in all of Cellebrite’s markets; the inadvertent or deliberate misuse of Cellebrite’s solutions; political and reputational factors related to Cellebrite’s business or operations; risks relating to estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth; Cellebrite’s ability to properly manage its growth; risks associated with Cellebrite’s credit facilities and liquidity; Cellebrite’s reliance on third-party suppliers for certain components, products, or services; challenges associated with large transactions and long sales cycle; risks that Cellebrite’s customers may fail to honor contractual or payment obligations; risks associated with a significant amount of Cellebrite’s business coming from government customers around the world; risks related to Cellebrite’s intellectual property; security vulnerabilities or defects, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures or disruptions; the mishandling or perceived mishandling of sensitive or confidential information; the complex and changing regulatory environments relating to Cellebrite’s operations and solutions; the regulatory constraints to which we are subject; risks associated with different corporate governance requirements applicable to Israeli companies and risks associated with being a foreign private issuer and an emerging growth company; market volatility in the price of Cellebrite’s shares; changing tax laws and regulations; risks associated with joint, ventures, partnerships and strategic initiatives; risks associated with Cellebrite’s significant international operations; risks associated with Cellebrite’s failure to comply with anti-corruption, trade compliance, anti-money-laundering and economic sanctions laws and regulations; risks relating to the adequacy of Cellebrite’s existing systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls and personnel for Cellebrite’s current and future operations and reporting needs; and other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors” in Cellebrite’s annual report on form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 29, 2022 and in other documents filed by Cellebrite with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”), which are available free of charge at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, in this communication or elsewhere. Cellebrite undertakes no obligation to update its forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Cellebrite Media

Victor Cooper

Public Relations and Corporate Communications Director

Victor.Cooper@cellebrite.com

+1 404.804.5910

Investors

Investor Relations

investors@cellebrite.com

1 Research findings 2022, Cellebrite in co-operation with anonymous mid-sized US agency