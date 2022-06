Cellebrite Launch of Physical Analyzer Ultra Series Transforms Industry Standard for Digital Data Examination

With recent launches of Physical Analyzer Ultra Series and SaaS-based Cellebrite Premium, Cellebrite delivers powerful, end-to-end Collect & Review offering for digital investigations

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the general availability of the Cellebrite Physical Analyzer Ultra Series (PA Ultra Series), the next generation of PA and the de-facto industry standard for digital data examination.



PA Ultra Series is a revolutionary solution that further empowers investigators to uncover key pieces of case-relevant digital evidence and examine digital data more efficiently, to help secure more convictions, accelerate justice, and close cases faster. PA Ultra Series will significantly boost Cellebrite’s Collection & Review offerings as part of the Digital Intelligence suite of solutions.

PA Ultra Series will enable investigation teams to leverage an upgraded solution that can process a higher volume of computer, cloud, and mobile data, allow cases to be opened without the need to reparse data and support multiple cases and evidence per device with enhanced location data from a new customizable dashboard. PA Ultra will also enable data enrichment for cryptocurrency, ranging from leading blockchain data platforms to tracking transactions.

Ronnen Armon, Chief Products & Technologies Officer, said: "PA Ultra Series transforms PA’s data processing, decoding, and reporting capabilities. We are confident that our continued innovation will empower examiners and law enforcement agencies to make more efficient and insightful investigative decisions that will lead to uncovering the truth and securing more convictions.”

Additionally, after successful beta testing and showcasing the pre-release, the SaaS version of Cellebrite Premium, an industry-leading advanced access solution, is now available for customers. With the general release of PA Ultra Series and the general availability of a SaaS-based version of Cellebrite Premium, Cellebrite has built upon its position as the global leader in the Digital Intelligence market. The Company provides a complete Collection & Review technology stack to its public and private sector customers, dramatically boosting our customer’s ability to analyze data in investigations and manage this process in the cloud.

