Cellebrite Stops Selling Its Digital Intelligence Offerings in Russian Federation and Belarus

TYSONS CORNER, Va., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite, the global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for public and private sectors, announced today that effective immediately it will stop selling its solutions and services to customers in Russian Federation and Belarus. The announcement is a result of a change in U.S. regulations.

"Cellebrite empowers law enforcement agencies and enterprises to make our communities safer by providing solutions that help lawfully acquire digital evidence in criminal investigations and civil proceedings," said Yossi Carmil, CEO of Cellebrite. "As part of our standard business operations, we regularly review and update our compliance policies to ensure we operate according to accepted international rules and regulations."

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite is the global leader in working with public and private organizations to transform how they manage Digital Intelligence in investigations to accelerate justice and ensure data privacy. We aid organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations. With our end-to-end integrated Digital Intelligence investigative platform, customers can solve cases faster and more efficiently than ever before and digitize the investigative lifecycle. Cellebrite works with industry leaders to help them protect the public and safeguard assets with transparency. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies in more than 140 countries, Cellebrite is helping customers fulfill the joint mission of protecting and saving lives. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com or follow us on Twitter @Cellebrite_UFED.

Contact:

Olga Shmuklyer, SVP

Fusion PR

Mobile: (917) 715-0329

Cellebrite@FusionPR.com

Adam Jaffe, VP of Global Communications, Cellebrite

Mobile: +1 609 502 6889

Adam.Jaffe@cellebrite.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellebrite-stops-selling-its-digital-intelligence-offerings-in-russian-federation-and-belarus-301250313.html

SOURCE Cellebrite