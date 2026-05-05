Cellectar Biosciences Stock Surges 24% On Positive Clinical Data

(RTTNews) - Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB) surged 24.03 percent to $3.51 after gaining $0.68 on Tuesday, following the announcement of updated and mature clinical trial results for its cancer therapy candidate.

The stock is currently trading at $3.51, compared to a previous close of $2.83 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $4.50 and traded between $3.43 and $4.70 during the session, with volume reaching 45.74 million shares.

Following positive 12-month follow-up data from its Phase 2b CLOVER WaM trial, which showed high response rates and durable efficacy for iopofosine I 131 in heavily pretreated patients, strengthening its case for potential accelerated regulatory approval.

The stock has traded between $2.43 and $20.70 over the past 52 weeks.