Cellectar Biosciences Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB71 / ISIN: US15117F5008
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29.09.2026 13:53:09
Cellectar's Iopofosine I 131 Shows Positive Data In Waldenström Macroglobulinemia
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) said a Phase 2 CLOVER WaM subset analysis showed encouraging efficacy for iopofosine I 131 in patients with Waldenström macroglobulinemia who were refractory or resistant to BTK inhibitor therapy.
Iopofosine I 131 is an investigational targeted radiotherapy being developed for the treatment of cancer, including relapsed or refractory Waldenström macroglobulinemia.
The subset analysis showed a major response rate of 79.2% and an overall response rate of 87.5%, with duration of response exceeding 16 months in patients treated immediately after BTK inhibitor therapy.
Cellectar plans to advance iopofosine I 131 into a Phase 3 confirmatory trial in early 2027 and seek accelerated U.S. approval in the first half of 2027.
Cellectar's closed Monday's trading at $1.83, up 1.67%. In the premarket trading, the stock is at $1.79, down 1.67%.
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