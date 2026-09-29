Cellectar's Iopofosine I 131 Shows Positive Data In Waldenström Macroglobulinemia

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) said a Phase 2 CLOVER WaM subset analysis showed encouraging efficacy for iopofosine I 131 in patients with Waldenström macroglobulinemia who were refractory or resistant to BTK inhibitor therapy.

Iopofosine I 131 is an investigational targeted radiotherapy being developed for the treatment of cancer, including relapsed or refractory Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

The subset analysis showed a major response rate of 79.2% and an overall response rate of 87.5%, with duration of response exceeding 16 months in patients treated immediately after BTK inhibitor therapy.

Cellectar plans to advance iopofosine I 131 into a Phase 3 confirmatory trial in early 2027 and seek accelerated U.S. approval in the first half of 2027.

Cellectar's closed Monday's trading at $1.83, up 1.67%. In the premarket trading, the stock is at $1.79, down 1.67%.