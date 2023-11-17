17.11.2023 22:30:00

Cellectis’ Shareholders Meeting to be Held on December 22, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Cellectis (Euronext Growth: ALCLS; Nasdaq: CLLS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies, announced today that it will hold a general meeting on December 22, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. CET at the Biopark auditorium, 11 rue Watt, 4th floor, 75013 Paris, France.

The notice of meeting as published today in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Legales Obligatoires), including the agenda, the text of the resolutions and the terms of participation, is online on the Cellectis website at the following address:

https://www.cellectis.com/en/investors/general-meetings/

About Cellectis
Cellectis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies. Cellectis utilizes an allogeneic approach for CAR-T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients, and a platform to make therapeutic gene editing in hemopoietic stem cells for various diseases. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with over 23 years of experience and expertise in gene editing, Cellectis is developing life-changing product candidates utilizing TALEN®, its gene editing technology, and PulseAgile, its pioneering electroporation system to harness the power of the immune system in order to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. Cellectis’ headquarters are in Paris, France, with locations in New York, New York and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS).

For further information on Cellectis, please contact:

Media contact:
Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93, media@cellectis.com

Investor Relations contacts:
Arthur Stril, Chief Business Officer, +1 (347) 809 5980, investors@cellectis.com
Ashley R. Robinson, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617 430 7577        

 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CELLECTISAct. Nom. 2,31 -7,39% CELLECTISAct. Nom.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen letztlich kaum verändert -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich am Freitag mit Aufschlägen. Die Anleger an den US-Börsen halten sich zum letzten Handelstag der Woche zurück. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen